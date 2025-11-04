Delhi Zoo’s Lone African Elephant Shankar Died of Viral Heart Infection

Shankar was found dead in his enclosure on September 17; earlier reports had cited "acute cardiac failure" as the preliminary cause.

  1. The final post-mortem report confirmed that Shankar, the Delhi Zoo’s only African elephant, died from the Encephalomyocarditis (EMCV) virus, which causes heart inflammation.

  2. The virus, spread by rodents such as rats, can lead to cardiac failure; zoo officials said the elephant showed no signs of illness until a day before his death.

The Delhi Zoo’s only African elephant, Shankar, died from a viral infection that affected his heart, according to the final post-mortem report.

Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar declined to comment on the findings.

Officials confirmed that the Encephalomyocarditis (EMCV) virus, which causes inflammation of the heart muscles, was identified as the cause of death. The elephant was found dead in its enclosure on September 17.

Earlier, the zoo had stated that preliminary findings pointed to "acute cardiac failure," with the final cause to be determined by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly.

Officials said the EMCV virus can spread through rodents such as rats, which serve as natural reservoirs. The infection leads to inflammation of heart muscles and may result in cardiac failure.

They added that Shankar showed no signs of illness until a day before his death.

The African elephant, gifted to India by Zimbabwe in 1998, was named after former President Shankar Dayal Sharma. His companion, Bombai, died in 2005.

