Delhi: Woman Set On Fire By Live-in Partner Of Six Years, Succumbs To Injuries

The deceased was identified as a resident of Balbir Vihar in northwest Delhi and worked as a labourer in a footwear factory. Initially, she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 7:43 am

A 28-year-old woman died on Monday, days after she was allegedly set afire by her live-in partner following a dispute over drugs in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said. 

She was later identified as a resident of Balbir Vihar in northwest Delhi and worked as a labourer in a footwear factory. 

She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment, they said. 

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her husband and was living with the accused, identified as Mohit, for the past six years, a senior police officer said. 

She had two children, one from her marriage and one with Mohit. 

All about the incident

On February 11, the police received information regarding the admission of a woman with burn injuries in SGM Hospital. When the police reached the hospital, the woman was found unfit to record her statement, they said. 

The woman was unfit to record a statement due to her critical condition. On Monday, she died at the hospital and the post-mortem was conducted, the officer said. 

On the basis of her family members' statement, a murder case has been registered at Aman Vihar police station, the police said.

It has been alleged in the complaint that the woman got into an argument with Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend's place, the senior officer said.

The accused allegedly poured 'tarpin oil' over her and set her on fire, the police said. 

Mohit has been detained and further investigation is underway, they added.

(With PTI Inputs)

