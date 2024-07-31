Delhi: Woman On Bike With Husband Shot Dead After Verbal Spat With Man On Another 2-Wheeler

A woman was shot dead while travelling with her husband on a motorcycle in Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Wednesday, July 31, evening. According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place after the couple got into a verbal spat with a person on a two-wheeler near Gokulpuri.
The Delhi Police said the victim - Simranjeet Kaur (30) - was declared brought dead when she was taken to the hospital.
At about 3:15 PM, a person Heera Singh (40) was going towards Maujpur along with his wife Simranjeet Kaur on his Bullet motorcycle, Delhi Police said, adding that he had a verbal spat with one person on a two-wheeler near Gokalpuri Flyover after their vehicles almost brushed against each other.
"After which a person fired a single shot from the flyover down below, from a distance of about 30-35 feet which hit his wife, Simranjeet Kaur in her upper chest, near her neck. He took his wife to GTB Hospital where she was declared brought dead," Delhi Police added.
A case of murder is being registered, the police said.
CCTV footage in the area is being scanned, Delhi Police said, adding that efforts are being made to identify and arrest the assailant.
Further investigation is in progress, Delhi Police said.