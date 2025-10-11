Delhi Weekend Weather Update: Cool Mornings with Clear Sunny Days Ahead

Enjoy a sunny and pleasant weekend in Delhi with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Current conditions show 24°C with 38% humidity and gentle winds.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Weekend Weather Update
| Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi enjoys perfect weekend weather with 31-32°C highs and 24°C lows; clear sunny skies with 0% rain probability.

  • Season's coolest night recorded Friday at 18.8°C, first sub-20°C temperature this October.

  • Air quality deteriorating to unhealthy levels (AQI 193-195); outdoor activities should be limited during peak hours

  • Extended dry spell continues through October 17; gradual warming trend brings temperatures to 33-34°C by mid-week

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi weather forecast shows excellent weekend conditions on Saturday, October 11, 2025, with clear sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. The weather in Delhi currently displays 24°C at 9:54 AM with 38% humidity and gentle winds at 2.94 km/h. The capital experienced its coolest night of the season on Friday with the minimum temperature dropping to 18.8°C, marking the first time this season temperatures fell below 20°C.​

Delhi temperature ranges between 19-24°C maximum and 31°C maximum today, with sunny conditions expected throughout the day. The maximum temperature on Friday was 29.9°C, which was 4.3°C below normal, indicating a significant cooling trend.​

Weekend Weather Outlook

Delhi weekend weather update indicates perfect conditions for outdoor activities and plans. Saturday shows 31°C maximum and 24°C minimum with clear skies and bright sunshine. Sunday temperatures will rise slightly to 32°C maximum while maintaining comfortable morning conditions.​

Will it rain in Delhi during the weekend? 

The answer is no rainfall expected through Sunday. The IMD weather forecast for Delhi confirms 0% precipitation probability with clear to mainly clear skies across all districts. The extended forecast shows dry conditions continuing through October 17.​

Delhi: Weekly Temperature Trend

October weather in Delhi shows a gradual warming pattern through the week:

  • Saturday (Oct 11): 31°C high, 24°C low - sunny conditions

  • Sunday (Oct 12): 32°C high, 24°C low - continued sunshine

  • Monday (Oct 13): 33°C high, 24°C low - mainly clear skies

  • Tuesday-Friday: 33-34°C highs with comfortable nights around 24-26°C​

The warming trend will gradually bring temperatures back to seasonal norms by mid-October.​

Related Content
Related Content

Air Quality Concerns

Delhi AQI has shown deterioration over the weekend with readings touching 193-195, approaching the "poor" category. On Saturday morning, the AQI was 193, significantly higher than 129 on Friday and 91 on Thursday. Current readings show PM2.5 at 116 µg/m³ and PM10 at 182 µg/m³.​

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) reports unhealthy levels for everyone, advising residents to limit outdoor activities and consider using air purifiers indoors. The deterioration comes as winter approaches and temperature inversions become more common.​

Weather Analysis and Comparison

This weekend marks a significant weather transition in Delhi. The minimum temperature of 18.8°C on Friday was the lowest since October 17, 2023, and represents the first sub-20°C reading this season. Comparing with previous years:​

  • 2024: First sub-20°C temperature on October 12 (18.6°C)

  • 2023: Recorded 18.3°C on October 3 and 19.3°C on October 9​

According to Skymet Weather VP Mahesh Palawat, Delhi will experience clear skies for the next few days, leading to a gradual temperature rise during the day while nighttime temperatures remain similar due to radiational cooling.​

null - null
La Niña Effect on North India: Harsh Winter Conditions Expected

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weekend Activity Recommendations

The perfect sunny weather with comfortable temperatures makes this weekend ideal for:

  • Outdoor festivals and events with excellent visibility

  • Early morning exercises, taking advantage of cool temperatures

  • Evening outdoor dining with pleasant conditions after sunset

  • Weekend travel to nearby destinations with clear roads

However, residents should monitor air quality levels and limit prolonged outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, particularly for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill Smashes Fifty Against WI; IND 438/4 (120)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  3. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

  4. Shaheen Shah Afridi Set For Test Comeback After 17 Months Ahead Of South Africa Series: Report

  5. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

  5. Undocumented, Unresolved, Unseen: Lives of Those Languishing Inside Beggar Homes

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. CBFC Denies Certificate To Shane Nigam's Haal Over Beef Biryani Scene; Demands Multiple Cuts

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  5. India Goes All Out To Woo The Taliban

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps