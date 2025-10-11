Delhi Weekend Weather Update: Cool Mornings with Clear Sunny Days Ahead

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi weather forecast shows excellent weekend conditions on Saturday, October 11, 2025, with clear sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. The weather in Delhi currently displays 24°C at 9:54 AM with 38% humidity and gentle winds at 2.94 km/h. The capital experienced its coolest night of the season on Friday with the minimum temperature dropping to 18.8°C, marking the first time this season temperatures fell below 20°C.​