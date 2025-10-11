Delhi Weekend Weather Update: Cool Mornings with Clear Sunny Days Ahead

Delhi enjoys perfect weekend weather with 31-32°C highs and 24°C lows; clear sunny skies with 0% rain probability.
Season's coolest night recorded Friday at 18.8°C, first sub-20°C temperature this October.
Air quality deteriorating to unhealthy levels (AQI 193-195); outdoor activities should be limited during peak hours
Extended dry spell continues through October 17; gradual warming trend brings temperatures to 33-34°C by mid-week
Current Weather Conditions
Delhi weather forecast shows excellent weekend conditions on Saturday, October 11, 2025, with clear sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. The weather in Delhi currently displays 24°C at 9:54 AM with 38% humidity and gentle winds at 2.94 km/h. The capital experienced its coolest night of the season on Friday with the minimum temperature dropping to 18.8°C, marking the first time this season temperatures fell below 20°C.
Delhi temperature ranges between 19-24°C maximum and 31°C maximum today, with sunny conditions expected throughout the day. The maximum temperature on Friday was 29.9°C, which was 4.3°C below normal, indicating a significant cooling trend.
Weekend Weather Outlook
Delhi weekend weather update indicates perfect conditions for outdoor activities and plans. Saturday shows 31°C maximum and 24°C minimum with clear skies and bright sunshine. Sunday temperatures will rise slightly to 32°C maximum while maintaining comfortable morning conditions.
Will it rain in Delhi during the weekend?
The answer is no rainfall expected through Sunday. The IMD weather forecast for Delhi confirms 0% precipitation probability with clear to mainly clear skies across all districts. The extended forecast shows dry conditions continuing through October 17.
Delhi: Weekly Temperature Trend
October weather in Delhi shows a gradual warming pattern through the week:
Saturday (Oct 11): 31°C high, 24°C low - sunny conditions
Sunday (Oct 12): 32°C high, 24°C low - continued sunshine
Monday (Oct 13): 33°C high, 24°C low - mainly clear skies
Tuesday-Friday: 33-34°C highs with comfortable nights around 24-26°C
The warming trend will gradually bring temperatures back to seasonal norms by mid-October.
Air Quality Concerns
Delhi AQI has shown deterioration over the weekend with readings touching 193-195, approaching the "poor" category. On Saturday morning, the AQI was 193, significantly higher than 129 on Friday and 91 on Thursday. Current readings show PM2.5 at 116 µg/m³ and PM10 at 182 µg/m³.
The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) reports unhealthy levels for everyone, advising residents to limit outdoor activities and consider using air purifiers indoors. The deterioration comes as winter approaches and temperature inversions become more common.
Weather Analysis and Comparison
This weekend marks a significant weather transition in Delhi. The minimum temperature of 18.8°C on Friday was the lowest since October 17, 2023, and represents the first sub-20°C reading this season. Comparing with previous years:
2024: First sub-20°C temperature on October 12 (18.6°C)
2023: Recorded 18.3°C on October 3 and 19.3°C on October 9
According to Skymet Weather VP Mahesh Palawat, Delhi will experience clear skies for the next few days, leading to a gradual temperature rise during the day while nighttime temperatures remain similar due to radiational cooling.
Weekend Activity Recommendations
The perfect sunny weather with comfortable temperatures makes this weekend ideal for:
Outdoor festivals and events with excellent visibility
Early morning exercises, taking advantage of cool temperatures
Evening outdoor dining with pleasant conditions after sunset
Weekend travel to nearby destinations with clear roads
However, residents should monitor air quality levels and limit prolonged outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, particularly for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.