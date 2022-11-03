Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's Air Quality In 'Severe' Zone

While the forecasters on Wednesday predicted the air quality was likely to improve on the back of stronger winds, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 426 at 9.10 am.

Delhi's Air Quality In 'Severe' Zone
Delhi's Air Quality In 'Severe' Zone Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 11:31 am

Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'severe' category on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data 

While the forecasters on Wednesday predicted the air quality was likely to improve on the back of stronger winds, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 426 at 9.10 am.

 An AQI of above 400 is considered “severe” and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

 Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri were the most polluted places in the capital with AQI at 460.

The areas that recorded “Severe” AQI are Alipur (439), Ashok Vihar (444), Bawana (456), Burari (443), Mathura Road (412), DTU (436), Dwarka (408), ITO (435), Mundka (438), Narela (447), Nehru Nagar (433), Patparganj (441), Rohini (453), Sonia Vihar (444), Vivek Vihar (444) and Wazirpur (444). 

The AQI continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in Ghaziabad (391), Noida (388), Greater Noida (390), Gurugram (391) and Faridabad (347), the CPCB data stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

This comes a day after Punjab reported the highest number of farm fires. According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Punjab reported 3,634 farm fires on Wednesday, the highest this year so far. 

Related stories

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Marginally, AQI Still In ‘Very Poor’ Category

Supersite To Monitor Air Quality In Delhi In Real Time Not Operational: Congress

Punjab: Farm Fires Continue Unabated, Push Delhi's Air Quality To Worst This Year

SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had earlier said stubble burning accounted for 32 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital on Wednesday.  

Transport-level winds blow in the lowest two layers of the atmosphere -- the troposphere and stratosphere -- and carry smoke from farm fires to the national capital region.

PM2.5 are lung-damaging fine particles that are 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter and can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Government Delhi Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI) Air Pollution New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC