Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Reports 614 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 7.06 Percent

New Delhi has reported 613 fresh Covid-19 cases leading the total count to 19,13,412.

Delhi Reports 614 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 7.06 Percent
PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:10 am

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi on Monday reported 614 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.


This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out positive for COVID-19. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases.


With the fresh cases reported on Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to  19,13,412, the department said in its latest bulletin.


The death toll remained unchanged at 26,221.


Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent, and three deaths.


The city logged 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent on Saturday.


As many as 655 cases were recorded on Friday with a positivity rate of 3.11 per cent and two deaths.


On Thursday, Delhi recorded 622 cases with a positivity rate of 3.17 per cent and two deaths.


The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.


The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.


The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,561 from 2,442 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Related stories

Gujarat Reports 111 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Death; Active Tally Rises To 832

Chhattisgarh Sees 20 Covid-19 Cases; No Death

Maharashtra Sees 2,946 COVID-19 Cases, Two Fatalities; Active Case Tally Rises To 16,370


As many as 1,825 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,613 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 191 containment zones in the city.


There are 9,587 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 124 of these are occupied, up from 100 on Sunday, the bulletin said.


On Friday, experts said that people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest uptick in coronavirus cases in Delhi. PTI GVS  DIV
DIV

Tags

National Covid 19 Pandemic New Delhi Masks Sanitation Covid-19 Positivity Rate Death Due To Covid-19 Covid Third Wave Record
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Music Without Borders: How Sonia Shirsat Is Reviving The Fado Song

Music Without Borders: How Sonia Shirsat Is Reviving The Fado Song