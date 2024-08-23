Delhi Records Highest August Rainfall In A Decade, More Downpour Likely: IMD

Delhi this month recorded 269.9 mm of rainfall so far marking the highest rainfall in the month of August in the last decade, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to IMD, before 2024, the highest August rainfall in recent years was recorded in 2013 with 321 mm and in 2012 with 378 mm respectively while the all-time record for August rainfall in Delhi stands at 583.3 mm in 1961.
Besides the total amount of rainfall recorded, the number of rainy days in Delhi has also exceeded expectations.
The mean number of rainy days is mathematically defined as days with more than 2.4 mm of rainfall.
For August, typically it is 10.2 days. However, this year has already seen 11 rainy days by August 22. This indicates that August also recorded an unusual weather pattern this year.
Meanwhile, Delhi yesterday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius while the humidity level stood at 62 per cent at 5.30 pm.
IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
For the next seven days, the weathermen have forecast rainfall varying from light to moderate, accompanied by thunderstorms.