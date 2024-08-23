National

Delhi Records Highest August Rainfall In A Decade, More Downpour Likely: IMD

According to IMD, before 2024, the highest August rainfall in recent years was recorded in 2013 with 321 mm and in 2012 with 378 mm respectively while the all-time record for August rainfall in Delhi stands at 583.3 mm in 1961.

Delhi Rain (Representational Image)
Delhi Rain (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi this month recorded 269.9 mm of rainfall so far marking the highest rainfall in the month of August in the last decade, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, before 2024, the highest August rainfall in recent years was recorded in 2013 with 321 mm and in 2012 with 378 mm respectively while the all-time record for August rainfall in Delhi stands at 583.3 mm in 1961.

Rescue operation in Tripura - PTI
Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides the total amount of rainfall recorded, the number of rainy days in Delhi has also exceeded expectations.

The mean number of rainy days is mathematically defined as days with more than 2.4 mm of rainfall.

For August, typically it is 10.2 days. However, this year has already seen 11 rainy days by August 22. This indicates that August also recorded an unusual weather pattern this year.

A man walking through a flooded lane near Bagmati River in Kathmandu - AP
Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, Delhi yesterday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius while the humidity level stood at 62 per cent at 5.30 pm.

IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR; - | Photo: PTI
Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap

BY Outlook Web Desk

For the next seven days, the weathermen have forecast rainfall varying from light to moderate, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Two Wickets, Still Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. PAK Vs BAN: Saud Shakeel Equal's 65-Year-Old Pakistan Record
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics
  4. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel Hit Hundreds To Help Pakistan Take Control - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SL: Who Is Harry Singh? Son Of Former India Star And England's Substitute Fielder At Old Trafford
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch
  2. Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
  4. Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco
  5. Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War
  2. Delhi Auto-Taxi Strike Enters Day 2, Commuters Face Trouble
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Denies Bail To 4 Co-Owners Of Basement
  4. Delhi Records Highest August Rainfall In A Decade, More Downpour Likely: IMD
  5. Uncle Arrested For Rape And Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. Iceland: Volcano Erupts Again In Reykjanes Peninsula, Spares Grindavik Town
  2. Democrats Reject Gaza Protesters' Demand For Palestinian Speaker: 'The Answer Is No'
  3. Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions
  4. Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest
  5. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Two Wickets, Still Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War