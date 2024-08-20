Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap

"We have issued an orange alert for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura for Monday and Tuesday, where heavy rain is anticipated. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other southern regions. Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh should prepare for significant rainfall in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR is only expected to see light rain," stated IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Monday.