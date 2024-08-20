National

Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap

As per the IMD forecast, scattered showers are expected across the national capital region for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and more.

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR Mumbai
Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR; | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid monsoon season, light rain showers struck parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. As per the IMD forecast, scattered showers are expected across the national capital region for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and more.

Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR

Rain showers lashed over Delhi and the NCR territory on Tuesday morning. Visuals from New Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad made their way onto social media as the rain brings some respite from the heat.

As per the Indian Meterelogicial Department (IMD), light scattered showers are expected to lash over Delhi and the National Capital Territory for the rest of the week.

IMD Weather Forecast

UP, Tamil, Uttarakhand And More On Heavy Rain Alert

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till August 24; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on 20th & 21st; East Uttar Pradesh from 21st-24th; East Rajasthan from 22nd-24th August.

Along with these states, IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

"We have issued an orange alert for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura for Monday and Tuesday, where heavy rain is anticipated. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other southern regions. Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh should prepare for significant rainfall in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR is only expected to see light rain," stated IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Monday.

In the south, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Telangana on Tuesday. South interior Karnataka is expected to be hit by heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, and Gujarat are also expected to witness heavy rainfall this week.

