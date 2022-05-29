Sunday, May 29, 2022
Delhi Records 357 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 1.83 Percent

Surge in covid-cases in Delhi PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 29 May 2022 9:26 pm

Delhi on Sunday logged 357 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent, while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the third consecutive day when no death due to coronavirus has been recorded in the city. The fresh cases pushed the capital's COVID-19 tally to 19,06,311, while the death toll stood at 26,208.

A total of 19,478 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Saturday recorded 442 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent.

On Friday, the national capital reported 445 COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent. On Thursday, 403 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent and one death.

Delhi on Wednesday saw 425 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent and four deaths. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi dipped to 1,624 from 1,641 on Saturday, the latest bulletin said.

As many as 1,205 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,138 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 368 containment zones in the national capital. There are 9,595 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 82 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths New Delhi
