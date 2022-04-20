Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Delhi Police Team Visits Bengal's Purba Medinipur To Probe Into Jahangirputi Violence Case

According to an official, the three-member team went to Sutahata and Mahishadal police stations and other places in search of Mohammed Ansar, the alleged main conspirator in the riot who has been arrested under NSA.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 10:20 pm

West Bengal state police department on Wednesday said that a Delhi Police team visited different police stations and locations in Purba Medinipur district in connection with the probe into the violence on Hanuman Jayanti at Jahangirpuri in the national capital. 

According to an official, the three-member team went to Sutahata and Mahishadal police stations and other places in search of Mohammed Ansar, the alleged main conspirator in the riot who has been arrested under NSA.

The team accompanied by personnel of Sutahata police station went to the house of Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, another accused arrested under the NSA for the violence, at Kanchanpur in Mahishadal. The Delhi Police also spoke to an uncle of Ansar who stays in the same area, another official said.  

 "We're working in cooperation with the West Bengal police and the investigation is on. Our senior officers will brief after the probe is over," assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police crime branch Suresh Kumar, who is a member of the team, told reporters here.

At least 25 persons, including Ansar. Sonu, Salim Chikna, Dilshad and Ahir have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the communal clash at Jahnagirpuri  during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday in which nine persons were injured.

Five arrested persons have been booked under the stringent National Security Act. Among those booked under the NSA are Ansar and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence. 

(With PTI Inputs)

