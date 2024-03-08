Delhi Police Suspends Sub-Inspector For Allegedly Kicking Men Offering Namaz On Road

The Delhi Police suspended a sub-inspector after a purported video showed him kicking a few people offering Namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday.
As per reports, incident took place around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said, "In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," .
Meena also informed the media that they have taken cognisance of the video and initiated a probe.
The Delhi Police have also deployed forces in the area to prevent any further commotion as it remains sensitive.
The locals obstructed the road and requested investigation into the matter.
The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The video showed a sub-inspector kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.
Earlier in the day, the DCP met the protestors and assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused, an official said.
The Delhi Congress termed the incident "shameful" in a post on X. "Very shameful! @DelhiPolice's jawan is kicking people offering namaz on the road. What could be more shameful than this?" the party said in a post in Hindi.