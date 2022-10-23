Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Delhi Police Issues Circular On Its Personnel's Responsibility With Regard To Illegal Encroachment

Delhi Police
Delhi Police Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:15 pm

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a circular on the force's responsibility with regard to illegal encroachment across the city, following complaints of misconduct against its personnel.

According to the circular issued on Saturday, under Section 475 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the role of the Delhi Police is to inform the municipal officer concerned in the appropriate manner with regard to illegal private construction under a standing order of the Delhi Police.

After giving the information, the police can further intervene only after getting instructions from the municipal official under Section 344 (2) of the Act to stop illegal construction, remove workers from the site and seize building material, it said.

The police can also intervene by their own after they get information regarding encroachment on government land or if any encroachment is going in front of them, the circular said.

The circular further stated that complaints have been received on several occasions from all districts regarding misconduct which taints the image of the police force.

"People's trust in law is a key to our success and there can be no compromise in this regard. The police personnel on beat, in markets, residential colonies and other places should know their responsibility clearly and there is no compromise in it too,” it added.

-With PTI Input

