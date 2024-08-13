National

Delhi: Patients Return Home Without Treatment As Doctors' Strike Enters Day 2

The protest comes in response to a nationwide indefinite strike call by the FORDA after the postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College while on duty last week.

Doctors in New Delhi hold protest
Doctors in New Delhi hold protest | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A 47-year-old patient from Chhattisgarh's Raipur who travelled to Delhi for treatment at the AIIMS due to severe chest pain and breathing difficulties had to return home without receiving care as the doctors continued their strike for the second day against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

A hospital staff member at the AIIMS here told PTI that only patients with prior appointments were being treated while the doctors were on strike.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder LIVE Updates
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, a few resident doctors were still seen attending to the patients, such as in Unit 2 Pediatrics, where the resident doctors were providing care.

A female patient, who travelled from Raipur for her check-up, had been receiving treatment for a long time and needed to return for her follow-up due to chest pain and breathing issues.

Resident doctors continue protesting across the nation
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: HC Orders CBI Probe; OPD Services Hit As Protests Rage On

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

"I have been a cardiology patient here for a long time and I travelled from Raipur as I've been experiencing chest pain and breathing issues. But I didn’t have a stamp on my appointment slip. So, I was asked to come back tomorrow," she said.

"In the special clinic at the AIIMS, Delhi, for cardiac patients, only those who had a stamped appointment with the doctor were being seen. The rest, who didn’t have the stamp, were asked to return," she added.

NHRC Notice To West Bengal Govt And State Police Chief
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: NHRC Issues Notice To West Bengal Govt, State Police Chief

BY PTI

A 34-year-old man from Sona village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur said it is very difficult to get treatment as most of the doctors are on strike.

"I came here at 7 am and since then, I’ve been shuffled from one department to another. It’s now 2 pm and I’m just running from one place to another. With the doctors on strike, it’s becoming difficult, as there are already too many patients in the government hospitals who can't get treated even on normal days," he said.

Meanwhile, over a thousand resident doctors holding banners and posters marched through the hospital premises chanting "no safety, no duty" and "justice for victims".

A junior resident doctor, with tears in her eyes, said, "As doctors, we do not like to protest and disrupt services, but we must stand up for our colleagues. This situation could happen in Delhi, Mumbai or anywhere else."

She emphasised that asking for protection, a safe work environment and a transparent inquiry are reasonable demands that should be met.

The protest comes in response to a nationwide indefinite strike call by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after the postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College while on duty last Thursday.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital.

