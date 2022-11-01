Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Delhi Logs 63 Covid Cases With 1.18 Percent Positivity Rate

The number of active cases stands at 353 while the number of patients in home isolation is 261. Out of 8,778 beds in hospitals, 44 are occupied.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 10:42 pm

The national capital recorded 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

No new fatalities were recorded due to the infection. The fresh cases came out of the 5,325 tests conducted the previous day.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally in Delhi rose to 20,06,266 while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,509.

The number of active cases stands at 353 while the number of patients in home isolation is 261. Out of 8,778 beds in hospitals, 44 are occupied.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Covid Tally New Delhi
