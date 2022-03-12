Delhi Logs 174 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

Delhi recorded zero fatality due to the coronavirus for the second consecutive day on Friday and 174 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The death toll stands at 26,140 and the number of active cases is 860, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 38,795, it said, adding that the positivity rate has declined for the city. Delhi on Thursday had recorded 212 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.56 per cent. On Wednesday, the city recorded 208 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, and one death.

On March 5, March 6 and February 28 also, the city had recorded zero fatality. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks. The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 was 12,312, and on March 11, it dipped to 637. The number of containment zones, which were also slowly reducing in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,578 on March 11, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible. There are 10,579 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 101 (0.95 per cent) of them were occupied, the bulletin stated.

With PTI Inputs