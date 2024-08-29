National

Delhi High Court Refuses To Set Aside Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi High Court has refused to set aside the sexual harassment against former president of the Wresting Federation of India - Brij Bhushan. Bhushan had moved the High Court to quash the charges against him.

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh |
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | Photo: PTI
The Delhi High Court has called on Singh's lawyer to submit a note with all the contentions as to why the sexual harassment case should be quashed.

As per a report by Bar and Bench, the High Court took exception to the plea filed by the former WFI chief and said - "There can’t be an omnibus order on everything. If you wanted to quash the order on charge you could have come. Once the trial has started, this is nothing but an oblique way".

The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who has now set the next hearing for September 26.

A total of six wrestlers have filed sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Based on their complaints, an FIR was registered against the former MP. The charges against the ex-WFI chief include sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five women wrestlers.

On June 15, 2023, a chargesheet was filed against Singh for offences under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A trial court upheld the charges and stated that there was enough material and evidence on record to frame charges against Bhushan. The trial court further added that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the former MP under Section 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC with respect two wrestlers.

As per Brij Bhushan and his legal team, the case and charges against him are based on a hidden agenda and all that wrestlers wanted to do was remove him from the post of President of the WFI.

