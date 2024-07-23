Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Posts On UPSC Qualification Of Om Birla's Daughter

Daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, Anjali Birla, filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against social media posts alleging that she passed the UPSC Civil Services examination due o her father's influence.
In her plea, she has sought the removal of all these social media posts that have 'falsely alleged' that she passed the exams on her first attempt due to Om Birla's influence.
Anjali's counsel Rajiv Nayar had mentioned the plea for an urgent listing before the HC.
Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi HC heard the matter and ordered the removal of social media posts against Anjali.
The High Court directed X, Google Inc to remove defamatory social media posts against IRPS officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali. It restrained unknown parties from posting, circulating defamatory content against her.
Anjali had contended that the posts on social media were "misleading" and "defamatory", further alleging that spreading of such allegations with no basis of truth, was aimed at tarnishing her reputation. She said that these claims stand through false narratives.
Based on the assertions, Anjali Birla -- the suit said -- believes that the defamation suit will be successful.
"The false and baseless allegations being disseminated in a brazen manner indicate clear intentions to unlawfully damage plaintiff's reputation and standing through defamatory narratives. Based on this assertion alone, the plaintiff believes that the current lawsuit should success on its merits," the suit was cited by Times of India.
News agency ANI citing sources said that people were posting these false claims about Anjali as a means to create controversy for the Modi government.
Anjali's suit also seeks the prevention of damaging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's reputation by the defendants.
Reportedly, the defendants in this suit are Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Google Inc, X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) and John Doe (an unnamed party).
Anjali filed her suit before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell's Inspector General of Police against X handle of “Dhruv Rathee (Parody)” and various other accounts under Sections 78,79,318(2), 352, 356(2), 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023 along with section 66 (C) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Live Law reported.
On July 5, an FIR was also registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 78, 79, 318(2), 352, 356(2), 353(2) and 3(5) along with the section 66(C) of the IT Act.