Delhi HC Asks Fire Department To Expedite Process Of NOC Sought By MCD Schools

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Department of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to expedite the process of no-objection certificate sought by the municipal corporation regarding its 92 schools.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to expedite the civil and electrical work pending in its schools and to either vacate or reconstruct or strengthen the two school buildings which have been termed as dangerous.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation by advocate Kush Kalra who has claimed that many schools, both private and government-run/aided, have not complied with fire safety and building stability norms.