Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi HC Allows Mehbooba Mufti To Withdraw Plea Challenging PMLA Provision

The petition also challenged the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and sought a stay which the court had earlier declined. The court was informed the issues raised by the petitioner have already been addressed by the Supreme Court in a decision. 

People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti
People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 3:24 pm

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti to withdraw her petition challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The lawyer appearing for the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad about her decision to withdraw the petition which was filed in March 2021. 

The petition also challenged the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and sought a stay which the court had earlier declined. The court was informed the issues raised by the petitioner have already been addressed by the Supreme Court in a decision. 

Mufti had in her plea sought declaring section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act void and inoperative, being unfairly discriminatory, bereft of safeguards, and violative of Article 20(3) of the Constitution.

Section 50 of the Act empowers the ED authority to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All summoned are bound to answer the questions put to them and to produce  documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised.

Initially, the ED had summoned Mufti for March 15, 2021 but it did not insist on her personal appearance at that time. Thereafter, she was summoned for March 22, 2021. Mufti, in her petition, said she has received summons from the ED under the provisions of the PMLA, purporting to call for 'evidence' on pain of punishment, whereas she is, to all intents and purposes, a subject of investigation.

The plea claimed ever since Mufti was released from  preventive detention following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, there has been a series of hostile acts by the State, against her, her acquaintances and old family friends who have all been summoned by the ED and a roving inquiry about her personal, political and financial affairs was made. 

The ED, it alleged, seized their personal electronic devices in the course of inquiry. The Centre had told the high court last year it has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Mufti's petition to the top court as several pleas concerning various provisions and scheme of PMLA were pending there. 

Related stories

Campaign In Gujarat, Don’t Come To Kashmir For Photo-Ops: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti To BJP

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Youths In J&K To Vote, Says ‘Don’t Cede Space To BJP’

Mehbooba Mufti Stresses On Unity Among J&K People, Says Way To Achieve More Than Article 370 Restoration

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi HC Mehbooba Mufti Plea Challenging PMLA Provision Enforcement Directorate Money Laundering Case
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected