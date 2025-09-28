Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested In Agra Over Molestation Of 17 Female Students

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati targeted vulnerable students with obscene messages and physical advances, using threats to enforce compliance.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 female students, was arrested in Agra after evading authorities, including a stint in London, following complaints filed in August 2025.

  • The former chairman of Shri Sharda Institute in Delhi allegedly targeted vulnerable students with obscene messages and physical advances, using Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati threats to enforce compliance.

  • Alongside molestation charges, Saraswati faces accusations of siphoning ₹122 crore through a fraudulent trust, with police seizing assets and probing fake identities.

Delhi Police have arrested self-styled spiritual leader Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, following allegations of sexually harassing 17 female students at a management institute he once directed. The 62-year-old, also known as Parth Sarthy, was apprehended late Saturday night from a hotel in Agra and is being transported back to the capital for further questioning.

The arrest comes after weeks of evasion, with Saraswati reportedly fleeing to London shortly after the complaints surfaced in early August. Police traced him to Agra based on a tip-off and are expected to produce him before a Delhi court on Sunday, seeking custodial remand to unravel the full extent of the alleged crimes.

Saraswati, born Parthasarathy in Odisha, served as the former chairman of the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management Research in Vasant Kunj, southwest Delhi. The institute, affiliated with a Sringeri-based religious body, primarily caters to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) under scholarship programs. According to the FIR filed at Defence Colony Police Station, Saraswati and three female wardens allegedly targeted underprivilaged female students pursuing management diplomas, using coercive tactics to silence them.

Related Content
Related Content

The victims, mostly from underprivileged backgrounds, accused Saraswati of sending obscene WhatsApp messages, making unwanted physical advances, and summoning them to his quarters at odd hours. One complainant detailed how the harassment began shortly after her admission in October 2024: after a minor fall, Saraswati demanded X-ray reports, followed by messages like "Baby, I love you." Threats of poor grades and withholding educational certificates further trapped the students, as their families' financial constraints left them with few options.

During Holi celebrations, students were allegedly forced to line up and apply color to Saraswati first, setting a pattern of enforced subservience. A trip to Rishikesh in June 2025 reportedly escalated the abuse, with several women claiming molestation at night. Police recorded statements from 32 women, confirming a "torture chamber"-like environment at the institute.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  4. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  5. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  2. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

  3. Who Gets To Raise Our Children: Parents, Teachers, Algorithms — Or Mentalloy?

  4. Curfew Partially Relaxed in Leh After Days of Violence

  5. Ladakh’s Struggle: Land, Identity, Sixth Schedule Demands, And The Fight For Dignity

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  5. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls For India Talks At UN, Credits Trump For Preventing War

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations