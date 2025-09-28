Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested In Agra Over Molestation Of 17 Female Students

The victims, mostly from underprivileged backgrounds, accused Saraswati of sending obscene WhatsApp messages, making unwanted physical advances, and summoning them to his quarters at odd hours. One complainant detailed how the harassment began shortly after her admission in October 2024: after a minor fall, Saraswati demanded X-ray reports, followed by messages like "Baby, I love you." Threats of poor grades and withholding educational certificates further trapped the students, as their families' financial constraints left them with few options.