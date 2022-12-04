Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary Blames BJP For Taking His Name Off Voters' List

Delhi Congress chief and ex-MLA Anil Chaudhary on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of removing his name from the voters' list of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. Chaudhary said he was unable to vote after his name was missing from the list when he arrived at the polling booth.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary claimed he found his name missing from the voters’ list when he arrived at the polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote for the MCD elections on Sunday. “It (BJP) did the same by delimiting wards, and is doing it now by removing names from the voters' list,” said Choudhary.

“My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it,” said Chaudhary. When he asked the Election Commission (EC) about the goof up, officials told him his name was shifted from the voters list in 2021 but didn’t tell him where the name was shifted too. "I have voted in the Lok Sabha elections and I voted in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections,” says Choudhary.

Chaudhary claims to have been receiving calls since morning from other people about their names missing as well. He claims “lakhs of people” have been removed from the voters' list by the BJP to “delay its defeat”.

The Congress chief did not spare Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) either, saying that despite being in power for eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has not been able to do “half as much as Sheila Dikshit for the people of Delhi”. “We want to revive that image of Delhi. The Mayor of Delhi will be from Congress," he said.

The elections are seeing a tight contest between the BJP, which currently holds the power of the civic bodies in Delhi, and the AAP, apart from the Congress. The election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) kicked off at 8 am on Sunday. Voting will continue till 5.30 pm. Votes will be counted on December 7 and the results will be announced on the same day.