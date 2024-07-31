'Can't Even Pay Salaries': Delhi HC Raps Authorities For 'Freebie Culture' After Coaching Centre Deaths

Delhi High Court held the authorities responsible after the unfortunate death of three UPSC aspirants on Saturday. While hearing the matter, Delhi HC slammed the national capital's authorities for mismanagement and stated that "they need to build infrastructure".
The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan. A plea had been filed before the High Court for a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of three civil service aspirants in the basement of the flooded coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.
The High Court added that infrastructure for such institutions is not done properly due to the authorities being "bankrupt" due to which they "can't even pay salaries."
"Your civic authorities are bankrupt. If you don't have money to pay salaries, how will you upgrade infra? You want "freebie culture". You're not collecting any money, so you're not spending any money," stated Acting Chief Justice Manmohan
"You have to decide on this freebie culture. There is a population of 3.3 crore people in this city whereas it was planned for 6-7 lakh people. How do you plan to accommodate so many people without upgrading infra?," the court further asked the authorities.
During Wednesday's hearing, the High Court further directed the Delhi civic body to remove all encroachments on drains in the Rajinder Nagar area by Friday. Along with this, MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar, DCP and investigating officer have been summoned to appear before the court on Friday.
On July 27, three students - Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala - drowned in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. The three students were found dead after water from rains and poor drainage caused the basement of the centre to flood upto seven feet high.