As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Plans To Resign, Here’s Who Can Replace Him

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of resignation has sparked speculations about who is the potential candidate to take his place as the new chief minister of the national capital.

Sunita Kejriwal (L), Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi (R) Photo: X
As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his intention to resign, there has been a lot of speculation about who will replace him. The resignation follows Kejriwal’s recent release on bail in the excise policy graft case and has set the stage for a high-stakes decision within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After walking out of the jail, Kejriwal addressed AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters and announced his plan to resign from his position as chief minister. He said he would return to the post only after receiving a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the upcoming assembly polls. 

The decision to appoint a new chief minister will be made during a party meeting with MLAs scheduled for Tuesday, Kejriwal said.

Who can replace Arvind Kejriwal?

As the speculation intensifies, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the chief ministerial position:

Sunita Kejriwal: The chief minister's wife and a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Sunita Kejriwal, is considered a strong candidate. She has played an important role in AAP's recent campaigns and has a solid understanding of governmental operations. Despite her experience, her potential candidacy remains unofficially confirmed by the party.

Atishi: Serving as one of the senior ministers in the Delhi government, Atishi is viewed as a leading contender due to her extensive portfolio, including education, finance, public works, revenue, and services. She has been a close associate of Kejriwal and has played a prominent role as a spokesperson for the party.


Gopal Rai: As one of the senior-most party leaders and a member of the Delhi government since AAP first came to power in 2013, Gopal Rai commands considerable respect and experience. His long-standing involvement with the party makes him a potential candidate.

Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj: Both ministers in the Delhi Cabinet, Gahlot and Bharadwaj are also in the running. Gahlot’s contributions to various administrative functions and Bharadwaj’s roles in health and urban development make them strong candidates for consideration.

Amidst the ongoing speculation, there is also discussion about the possibility of appointing a chief minister from the minority community. This move is seen as a strategic response to the AAP’s diminishing support among minority voters since the Delhi riots in 2020. Delhi Minister Imran Hussain is among those speculated as a potential surprise candidate in this context.

The decision on Delhi's next chief minister will be made following the meeting of AAP MLAs. 

