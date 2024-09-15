National

'Agnipariksha': CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'

He jumped into business a day after being released from Tihar Jail as he held a meeting of AAP leaders regarding the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in Haryana announced that he will resign after two days and wont sit on the CM's chair until people give him 'certificate of honesty', he said, "want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail".

"I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said.

Kejriwal stated that he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in the next couple of days and mentioned that an AAP leader would take over as Chief Minister.

Urging the Delhi elections be held sooner than the assumed time frame of 2025, Kejriwal said, "Delhi elections due in February but I demand elections in national capital be held in November with Maharashtra."

He jumped into business a day after being released from Tihar Jail as he held a meeting of AAP leaders regarding the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to go solo in the polls after its alliance talks with the Congress failed.

Kejriwal was criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for not resigning from his post as CM after he was arrested. Kejriwal was the first sitting CM in India who got arrested and served his time in jail.

In his defence, Kejriwal addressed the criticism and said, "I didn't resign (after arrest) because I respect democracy; Constitution supreme for me."

Further attacking BJP he said, "They slap false cases against non-BJP CMs, only AAP can stand up to their conspiracies; if held, urge such CMs not to resign."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Ireland Women Vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Travis Head Reveals Reason Behind His Success Against India: 'Extremely Difficult But...'
  4. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  5. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Christopher Nkunku's Late Goal Helps Chelsea Win 1-0 Against AFC Bournemouth - In Pics
  2. PL: Reds Stunned By Forest At Anfield - In Pics
  3. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Inter Miami Secure Easy Win Over Philadelphia Union
  4. AFC Champions League Elite: A New Era In Asian Football Begins Monday
  5. Bundesliga: Kane Scores Hat-trick As Bavarians Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Agnipariksha': CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign After 2 Days Until Honesty Is Proven
  2. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
  3. Karnataka Marks International Day Of Democracy, To Form 'Historic' 2500KM-Long Human Chain
  4. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9, Search Ops Underway
  5. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  2. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  3. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  4. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  5. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them