Big SC Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea In CBI Case Today | Key Events So Far

CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the alleged excise or liquor policy scam on March 21 this year. He was later arrested by the CBI also in the case.

Kejriwal bail verdict supreme court
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: X/@ArvindKejriwal
The Supreme Court is set to deliver today its verdict on the petitions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where he has sought bail and challenged his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case, in which he had got bail by the top court over his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

Arvind Kejriwal was subsequently sent to judicial custody and was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for the same.

Kejriwal's Arrest & Probe In Delhi Excise Policy Scam So Far

  • March 21: Arvind Kejriwal gets arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

  • March 28: Arvind Kejriwal moves the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by ED and six days of remand in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal was sent to ED custody till March 28 by a trial court after his arrest on March 21.

  • May 10: The Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

  • June 20: A trial court grants regular bail to Arvind Kejriwal.

  • June 21: The ED moves the high court challenging the trial court's bail order. The high court issues a notice on the agency's plea, suspends the bail order until pronouncement on the issue of stay

  • June 25: The high court stays the bail granted to Kejriwal by the trial court in the money-laundering case.

  • June 26: Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case.

What Is The Case

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were also jailed in connection with the case and are out on bail currently.

Arvind Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the probe agencies.

ED has alleged that the accused were in communication with Arvind Kejriwal during the formulation of the excise policy, resulting in undue benefits for them in exchange for kickbacks paid to the party.

