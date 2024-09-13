Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked corruption allegations in the CBI case.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard the bail plea filed by Kejriwal in connection with the matter and directed for him to be released on bail subject to bonds of ₹10 lakhs.
Justice Kant noted that the FIR was registered on August 2022 and the 4 chargesheets that have been filed. He said that the trial court has taken cognisance and 17 accused are to be examined, adding that the completion of trial is "unlikely in the near future".
"Kejriwal satisfies the triple condition for the grant of bail and we order accordingly," Justice Kant said.
'ARREST IS VALID'
However, while hearing the Delhi CM's bail plea, Justice Kant noted that there is no impediment in arresting a person who is already in custody for another case for investigation purposes.
"CBI in their application has noted why the arrest was necessary and since there was a judicial order...there was no violation of Section 41(a)(3)," Kant was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.
He observed that there is no merit in the argument that Section 41(a)(3) was not complied with. "When a magistrate has issued a warrant the IO stands absolved from giving any reason for the same. We have held that appellant arrest does not suffer from any procedural flaw. Thus arrest is valid," the top court bench said.
'ONLY TO FRUSTRATE BAIL IN ED CASE'
The top court observed that the Aam Aadmi Party supremo's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was only to frustrate the bail granted to him in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stated, "CBI did not feel the need to arrest him though he was interrogated in March 2023 and it was only after his ED arrest was stayed.. CBI became active and sought custody of Kejriwal and thus no need of arrest for over 22 months."
Justice Bhuyan said that such an action by the federal agency raises serious questions over the timing of Kejriwal's arrest.
He said that the arrest powers should be used sparingly, adding that "unnecessary arrest of a person for even one day is one day too many". Justice Bhuyan observed that the belated arrest of the Delhi CM by CBI "is unjustified".
The apex court observed that his right to silent does not mean that he is being evasive and "no adverse inference can be drawn from silence of accused".
"It will be a travesty of justice to keep Kejriwal incarcerated when he is on bail in ED case," bench said.
Referring to the Arnab Goswami case, the top court said it was "held that law cannot be used for targeted harassment".
'BAIL IS RULE, JAIL IS EXCEPTION'
The Supreme Court bench noted that ASG Raju had strenuously argued that Kejriwal has to first approach the trial court for bail. Justice Bhuyan said that such a submission is not acceptable, adding that when the AAP chief has been granted bail in the ED case, detaining him any further in the case "is wholly untenable".
"Thus bail is the rule and jail is an exception. Process of trial or steps leading to arrest should not become harassment. Thus CBI arrest is unjustified and thus the appellant should be released forthwith," the apex court said in its judgment.