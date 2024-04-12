National

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar Booked For Stealing 'Scam' Involvement Evidence

An FIR was registered against the Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar after a court in Almora admitted a complaint by the NGO, Pleasant Valley Foundation, against the officials and asked the revenue police to register a case against them and investigate the charges.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar Photo: X/@iasnkumar
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar have been booked on charges by an NGO in Uttarakhand's Almora that the duo sent people who took away records that contained evidence of them being involved in scams.

Pleasant Valley Foundation has alleged that the officials sent four people to a school run by the NGO in Dadakada village on February 14. The four men vandalised the office chamber of the NGO's joint secretary and took away files, records, documents and pen drives which contained evidence of their involvement in scams, the NGO has alleged.

BY Outlook Web Desk

They allegedly threatened to frame the NGO's officials if complaints of corruption filed by it against them with the Vigilance department and other forums were not immediately withdrawn, a news agency PTI report quoted the complainant as saying.

They even tried to force the complainant to sign typewritten documents, which they had brought with them, he said.

When he resisted, the assailants took away Rs 63,000 in cash kept in a drawer, the complainant alleged.

The case against the officials was registered by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur on the orders of Almora's Chief Judicial Magistrate, according to Almora's District Magistrate Vinit Tomar.

The FIR has been registered against them under sections 392 (robbery), 447 (criminal trespass), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Act.

