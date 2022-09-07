Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Home National

Delhi Bans Production And Sale Of Firecrackers Till January 2023

This time there will also be a ban on online sales and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

A child bursting a firecracker.
A child bursting a firecracker. Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 12:35 pm

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till January 1.

He said the ban extends to the online sale of firecrackers.

“Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people’s lives can be saved,” Rai tweeted.

This time there will also be a ban on online sales and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

“Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023,” he said.

Rai said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Last year, the Delhi government ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.

The city government had also launched the ‘patakhe nahi diye jalao’ campaign to create awareness against the burning of firecrackers.

The action was taken under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers. 

