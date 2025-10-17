Delhi AQI Today: Poor Air Quality Amid Diwali Preparations

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) hit 242 at 5:30 AM on October 17, 2025, placing the capital firmly in the “poor” bracket (201–300) according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The early-morning temperature was 18.2 °C, under clear skies and low winds that hamper the dispersion of pollutants. The persistent dip in air quality follows the launch of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan to tackle winter smog.​