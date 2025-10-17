Delhi AQI Today: Poor Air Quality Amid Diwali Preparations

With low winds and clear skies, pollutants remain trapped, worsening the air quality in Delhi. This comes as Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan is activated to address winter smog.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi air quality
Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) remains in 'severe plus' category Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi AQI at 242 this morning remains in the “poor” category

  • Anand Vihar (370) and Akshardham (369) top the “very poor” list

  • Cloud seeding set to begin in 2–3 days to curb pollution

  • Supreme Court permits green crackers; winter action plan active

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) hit 242 at 5:30 AM on October 17, 2025, placing the capital firmly in the “poor” bracket (201–300) according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The early-morning temperature was 18.2 °C, under clear skies and low winds that hamper the dispersion of pollutants. The persistent dip in air quality follows the launch of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan to tackle winter smog.​

Delhi AQI: Area-Wise Details

Several localities recorded “very poor” AQI levels (301–400), signaling unhealthy breathing conditions:

  • Anand Vihar: 370​

  • Akshardham: 369​

  • Wazirpur: 328​

  • Jahangirpuri: 324​

In the broader NCR, Ghaziabad registered 347, Noida 335, Greater Noida 305, Faridabad 279, and Gurgaon 312, most zones falling within “poor” to “very poor” ranges.​

Cloud Seeding and Green Crackers

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that pilot training for cloud seeding is complete, with artificial rain operations ready to launch within two to three days, pending favorable weather and IMD approval. This emergency measure aims to cleanse Delhi’s air ahead of Diwali. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court has green-lit the limited use of “green crackers” during a three-hour window to balance festivity with pollution control.​

Related Content
Related Content

Diwali Pollution Outlook

As Diwali approaches, clear skies and low wind speeds forecast for festival nights could trap smoke and emissions close to ground level, driving AQI into “very poor” or “severe” zones. The government’s Winter Action Plan 2025–26 includes vehicular emission checks, construction site controls, and public advisories to mitigate the annual spike in air pollution.​

null - null
Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Precautions and Recommendations

Residents are advised to:

  • Wear N95 masks outdoors, especially in high-pollution hotspots

  • Use air purifiers indoors to reduce particulate exposure

  • Limit morning and evening outdoor exercise when AQI peaks

  • Monitor official GRAP alerts and IMD forecasts for updates

Continuous compliance with green cracker guidelines and successful cloud seeding may offer temporary relief, but long-term reduction hinges on sustained emission controls and public cooperation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SL-W 46/2 (12)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Stumps In Cuttack And Kolkata

  3. Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: NEP Keep The Pressure On SAM|97/1 (11.4)

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Duo Aim For Semi-Final Spot

  2. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  3. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  4. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  5. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Stumps In Cuttack And Kolkata

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti