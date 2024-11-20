Delhi AQI Remains At 'Severe', AAP Govt Mulls Enforcing Odd-Even Scheme | Details

Delhi's air continue to pose a danger to day to day life as the air quality index remains in 'severe'. With strict orders from the Supreme Court, the AAP-led Delhi government has been mulling over other pollution curbing restrictions after the implementation of GRAP IV.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has stated that the NCT government is mulling over the implementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme to ensure pollution levels come down.
Delhi Air Remains 'Severe'
As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI index across the national capital continues to remain "severe". As of 6 AM, the AQI levels in RK Puram stand at 423 and Anand Vihar reports 453.
However, as per the data available on independent agencies such as IQAir, the AQI levels in New Delhi remains "hazardous" at 573.
Compared to the past week, there has been a decrease in the pollution level across the capital, mainly due to the restrictions imposed on vehicular movement and construction activities.
Due to the dangerous AQI levels, schools, colleges and universities across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram shifted to online classes.
Odd-Even Scheme To Be Implemented?
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has stated that the Aam Aadmi Party government is monitoring the situation across the capital and NCR region.
The AAP government, which is also known as its odd-even scheme, is once again considering implementing the vehicular movement scheme as part of its goal to reduce the pollution levels.
Speaking at a press conference, Rai has stated that the NCT government will take a final call based on experts' advice and requirements.
Under the Odd-Even scheme, vehicles with even number plates (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to move only on even dates and those with odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) are allowed movement on odd dates. Electric vehicles and CNG vehicles are exempted under this scheme.