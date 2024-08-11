National

Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Electrocuted While Playing Cricket; Investigation Underway

13-year-old boy died of electrocution in Delhi
A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution when he came in contact with an electric pole while playing cricket in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi, police said on Sunday.

"We got a PCR call on Saturday at 1.27 pm at the Ranhola police station regarding the death of a boy due to electrocution," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The team got to know that the boy, who was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, got electrocuted when he came in contact with an iron pole carrying electricity to a gaushala, DCP Chiram said.

"He was immediately taken to DDU Hospital by PCR van where he was declared brought dead," said the DCP.

Police said that an FIR under Section 106 (1) of the BNS has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother Anita Devi demanded strict action against the gaushala (cowshed) and the Power Departnent.

"My son, who was a student of class seven of a government school, went to play cricket with his friends on Saturday. He went near the gaushala to pick the ball. He got an electric shock from a pole carrying electric wire to a cowshed," Devi said.

"Many small children go to the ground to play cricket and this can happen to anyone. When my son was dying, no one came forward to rescue him. My elder son was shouting there to save his life, but not even a single person asked the gaushala members to turn the power off," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed grief over the death and has demanded an investigation into the matter.

Sachdeva in a statement said this was the seventh such death due to negligence of power companies in Delhi.

"Such cases have become a case of criminal maintenance negligence of the power discoms. In all the cases of deaths due to electric shock this year, a case of criminal negligence should be registered against the power discoms concerned," Sachdeva in a statement said.

