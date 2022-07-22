Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Deficient Rainfall Worrying, Farmers Unable To Sow Seeds: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has held a virtual meeting of deputy commissioners to review the paddy-sowing situation in the state.

CM Hemant Soren

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 10:11 am

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed concern over the continuing dry spell in the state, which is "taking a toll" on its farming practices. There is a 51-per cent rainfall deficit this monsoon so far, and the state is heading towards an early season drought, experts and government officials said.     

“The state, which is still reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now staring at a drought-like situation. Farmers are not able plant seeds due to scanty rainfall. I am worried. The prediction of meteorological department is also not encouraging,” Soren said.

The CM was in Dumka on Thursday to inaugurate and lay foundation of 112 projects worth Rs 401 crore. Jharkhand has received 199.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 21 against the usual 403.4 mm during the period.

The state has achieved a mere 11.76 per cent of the paddy sowing target thus far, according to the data provided by the state agriculture department. Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has held a virtual meeting of deputy commissioners to review the paddy-sowing situation in the state.

The minister asked all DCs to initiate the process of implementing the Jharkhand State Crop Relief scheme, under which farmers get insurance for crops damaged due to natural calamity. 

(With PTI Inputs)

