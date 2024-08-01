National

Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah

The death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district rose to 173. Several people were missing even as the rescue teams intensified efforts to find survivors trapped under the debris.

Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress' Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to declare the Wayanad landslides as a "calamity of severe nature" under the MPLADS guidelines in order to facilitate urgent assistance from MPs to the affected areas.

The Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)  enables MPs to suggest and get executed developmental works of a capital nature based on locally felt needs.

Visuals from Wayanad landslides | - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: What Triggered The Calamity In Kerala

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

In his letter to Shah, Tharoor said that on July 30, in the dead of night, a series of devastating landslides struck the Wayanad district of Kerala, claiming over hundred lives and leaving many more severely injured in hospitals, while countless others remain missing, trapped beneath the debris.

Such is the scale of the disaster that it necessitates a coordinated and generous response from all sections of the society, he added.

The death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district rose to 173. Several people were missing even as the rescue teams intensified efforts to find survivors trapped under the debris.

Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah | Full Letter

“I hope this letter finds you well.

July 31, 2024

On the 30th of July, in the dead of night, a series of devastating landslides struck the Wayanad district of Kerala, claiming over hundred lives and leaving many more severely injured in hospitals, while countless others remain missing, trapped beneath the debris. This disaster of unimaginable proportions has left behind a harrowing tale of death and destruction. The rescue operations involving the armed forces, the Coast Guard, the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies continue their pitched battle against the vagaries of nature. The landslides have wreaked havoc upon countless lives and as such, it is of grave importance to extend all possible support to the people of Wayanad. Such is the scale of the disaster that it necessitates coordinated and generous response from all sections of the society.

In light of this catastrophe, I am writing to you to declare this event a "Calamity of Severe Nature" in terms of Paragraph 8.1 of the MPLADS Guidelines which would allow Members of Parliament to recommend works up to Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS funds, for the affected districts/ areas. The willing Members of Parliament would then be able to generously contribute funds for relief and rehabilitation works in the areas afflicted by this tragedy. This will surely be invaluable in supporting the painstaking efforts for rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

I hope you will give this request your kind and sympathetic consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Shashi Tharoor

TO: Shri Amit Shah

Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs,

Government of India, New Delhi.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  4. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  2. 'Either You Will Survive Or I Will': Uddhav's Challenge To Fadnavis Before Assembly Polls; BJP Reacts
  3. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States
  4. Supreme Court Upholds Sub-Classification Within SC, ST Reservation
  5. Landslides A Regular Affair In The Fragile Himalayas Of Himachal, Uttarakhand
Entertainment News
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Arijit Singh Granted Interim Relief From Bombay HC Against AI Tools
  3. Jonathan Majors Has THIS To Say On Getting Replaced By Robert Downey Jr. As The Villain In Marvel
  4. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
  5. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children
  2. Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fouad Shukur In Israeli Strike In Beirut
  3. ‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge
  4. Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  5. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams