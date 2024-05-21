National

Debt-Ridden Farmer Dies By Suicide In Karnataka

According to police, the farmer - Raju Khotagi- allegedly consumed poison on Sunday and was rushed to a hospital where he was admitted.

A 55-year-old farmer died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by a woman moneylender over repayment of Rs 1.50 lakh loan amount taken from her, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Islampura village of Hukkeri taluk in Belagavi district, they said.

According to police, the farmer - Raju Khotagi- allegedly consumed poison on Sunday and was rushed to a hospital where he was admitted. Unfortunately, he died a day later.

Preliminary enquiry has suggested that the farmer had taken Rs 1.50 lakh loan from 60-year-old Siddavva Bayyanavara of the same village some six months ago after he allegedly suffered losses owing to severe drought. On May 18, the woman had summoned Raju and his family to her house. She asked them to pay back the loan amount immediately, a senior police officer said.

Apparently, the accused woman had taken the loan money from someone else and was allegedly putting pressure on Raju to return the amount. The farmer, however, sought some more time to repay the amount. He tried to arrange the money but when he failed to do so, he was allegedly insulted by the lender, he said.

On Sunday morning, Raju attempted to end his life by consuming poison in his house. However, he was rushed to a local hospital immediately where he was treated. He died on Monday afternoon, the officer said.

The deceased's wife alleged that she and her son were allegedly "confined" in the accused woman's house, police said, adding these are only allegations and need to be verified.

"Based on the complaint by victim's family, we have registered a case under sections of Prevention of Atrocities Act and 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused woman at Yamakanmardi police station. We are verifying the allegations and have taken up the case. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

