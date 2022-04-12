Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Days After Accusing Karnataka Minister Of Demanding Commission, Contractor Found Dead Inside Udupi Hotel

Karnataka: The body of contractor Santosh K Patil, who had accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding commission, was found in a room in the private lodge in Udupi.

Days After Accusing Karnataka Minister Of Demanding Commission, Contractor Found Dead Inside Udupi Hotel
Contractor's dead body found inside Udupi hotel in Karnataka.(File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 2:37 pm

A contractor who had accused the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for a contract, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have launched an investigation.

According to police, the body of Santosh K Patil from Belagavi district was found in a room in the private lodge. His friends were staying adjacent to his room.

Related stories

Karnataka Chief Minister says good times ahead as he unveils 161-ft Hanuman statue

Precaution Dose Of Covid-19 To Be Available For 18+ From 10th April At Pvt Centres In Karnataka

After Right Wing Campaign Against Azaan, Mosques In Karnataka Issued Notices To Use Loudspeakers Within Permissible Levels

Patil reportedly sent some messages to a few media houses saying that he was committing suicide and alleged that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death.

Reacting to the incident, Eshwarappa said he had no information about the suicide.

"I have no information. I had filed a case (defamation suit) against him for levelling the charges and the case was admitted. I am learning about the suicide from you (media)," Eshwarappa said.

To a query that Patil had blamed him for his death, the Minister said, "He could have written it but I have no information about it. I have no clue why he wrote my name in the death note and why he accused me. Only he can answer but he is no more."

On March 30, Patil, who had claimed himself to be a BJP worker, alleged that he had executed a work in the RDPR department and wanted the payment but Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in the Rs four crore work.

The Minister not only rubbished his charge, but also filed a defamation suit against him.

Reacting to the incident, the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the case would be investigated. He said the superintendent of police had visited the spot.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded the arrest of the Minister, registration of case against him under Section 302 of the IPC and his sacking from the ministry.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Karnataka Udupi Contractor Suicide Dead Body BJP Karnataka Rural Development And Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa Suicide Note Bribe Defamation Case Araga Jnanendra Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court