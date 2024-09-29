National

Day In Pics: September 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 29, 2024

Protest over violence against minorities in Bangladesh | Photo: PTI

People take part in a protest over the alleged violence against minorities in Bangladesh, in Agartala.

2/13
Transgender Pride Walk
Transgender Pride Walk | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Transgenders during 'pride walk' organised by the Aadishiv Transgender Foundation, in Lucknow.

3/13
Yuva Shakti Manch protest
Yuva Shakti Manch protest | Photo: PTI

Yuva Shakti Manch activists take part in 'Bhagva' rally, in Jaipur.

4/13
Jal Sahelis revive a river in UPs Jhansi
Jal Sahelis revive a river in UP's Jhansi | Photo: PTI

Members of ‘Jal Saheli’ group pose for photos after reviving Ghurari river at Simrawari village, in Jhansi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday noted that many people are taking new initiatives to conserve water and highlighted the work of a group of women in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

5/13
Chirag Paswan in Dhanbad
Chirag Paswan in Dhanbad | Photo: PTI

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan during a supportive programme of BJP's Parivartan Sabha, in Dhanbad district.

6/13
Uddhav Thackeray in Nagpur
Uddhav Thackeray in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray acknowledges party workers upon his arrival at the Airport, in Nagpur.

7/13
UPSC Civil Services (Mains) 2024 exam
UPSC Civil Services (Mains) 2024 exam | Photo: PTI

Candidates come out of an an examination centre after appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) 2024 exam, in Patna.

8/13
Preps for Navratri festival
Preps for Navratri festival | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of goddess Durga ahead of the Navratri festival, at Mayur Vihar in New Delhi.

9/13
Weather: Cloudy day in Delhi
Weather: Cloudy day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Pigeons sit on wires on a cloudy day, as a metro train runs in the background, in New Delhi.

10/13
Vinesh Phogat campaigns for Haryana polls
Vinesh Phogat campaigns for Haryana polls | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Igrah village in Jind district.

11/13
Pashupati Paras in Patna
Pashupati Paras in Patna | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Paras with supporters during a meeting of 'Bihar Dalit Sena', in Patna.

12/13
World Heart Day
World Heart Day | Photo: PTI

People take part in a 3km walk organised by Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Telangana, on World Heart Day, in Hyderabad.

13/13
Udhayanidhi Stalin at M Karunanidhis residence
Udhayanidhi Stalin at M Karunanidhi's residence | Photo: PTI

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin visits his grandfather M. Karunanidhi's residence before taking oath as Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, in Chennai.

