Day In Pics: September 29, 2024

People take part in a protest over the alleged violence against minorities in Bangladesh, in Agartala.
Transgenders during 'pride walk' organised by the Aadishiv Transgender Foundation, in Lucknow.
Yuva Shakti Manch activists take part in 'Bhagva' rally, in Jaipur.
Members of ‘Jal Saheli’ group pose for photos after reviving Ghurari river at Simrawari village, in Jhansi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday noted that many people are taking new initiatives to conserve water and highlighted the work of a group of women in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan during a supportive programme of BJP's Parivartan Sabha, in Dhanbad district.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray acknowledges party workers upon his arrival at the Airport, in Nagpur.
Candidates come out of an an examination centre after appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) 2024 exam, in Patna.
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of goddess Durga ahead of the Navratri festival, at Mayur Vihar in New Delhi.
Pigeons sit on wires on a cloudy day, as a metro train runs in the background, in New Delhi.
Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Igrah village in Jind district.
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Paras with supporters during a meeting of 'Bihar Dalit Sena', in Patna.
People take part in a 3km walk organised by Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Telangana, on World Heart Day, in Hyderabad.
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin visits his grandfather M. Karunanidhi's residence before taking oath as Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, in Chennai.