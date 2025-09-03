Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

A top view of Kalka colony along the banks of the Tawi river flowing in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the exhibition hall at the Semicon India 2025, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also seen.
A view of a construction site, in Chhattisgarh, Wednesday, Sept. 03, 2025. State's revenue from the mining sector has crossed Rs 15,000 crore in FY 2024-25.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava and others during the 56th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi.
People at a hospital, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
People ride on a horse-cart with their belongings as they move to a safer place from a flood-affected area at Garkhal, in Jammu district.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi with company's Marketing and Sales Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee during the launch event of the 'Victoris', in Gurugram.
AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir reviews flood situation amid heavy rainfall, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Germany Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest over farmers' issues, outside the District Magistrate's office, in Lucknow.
Members of the 'Alemari' and 'Are Alemari' communities stage a protest, demanding a distinct sub-quota within the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
A portion of a wooden bridge being washed away in a flooded area following incessant rainfall, in Anantnag.
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Telangana. A day after her suspension from KCR-led BRS, Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and trained her guns against cousin and former minister T Harish Rao.
People cross a flooded area with their trousers folded following incessant rainfall, in Anantnag.
Women from a tribal community take part in Karam festival celebrations, in Nadia, West Bengal.
People use a boat to move through a flooded area as the water level of the Yamuna river continues to rise, in New Delhi. More than 7,500 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas as the Yamuna river level rose to 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 1 pm, officials said.
