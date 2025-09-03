National

Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 03, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Weather: Swollen Tawi river in Jammu
Weather: Swollen Tawi river in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A top view of Kalka colony along the banks of the Tawi river flowing in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

2/17
PM Modi at Semicon India 2025
PM Modi at Semicon India 2025 | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the exhibition hall at the Semicon India 2025, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also seen.

3/17
Mining in Chhattisgarh
Mining in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

A view of a construction site, in Chhattisgarh, Wednesday, Sept. 03, 2025. State's revenue from the mining sector has crossed Rs 15,000 crore in FY 2024-25.

4/17
GST Council meeting in Delhi
GST Council meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava and others during the 56th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi.

5/17
Chhattisgarh
Hospital in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

People at a hospital, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

6/17
Flood-affected people move to safer place in Jammu district
Flood-affected people move to safer place in Jammu district | Photo: PTI

People ride on a horse-cart with their belongings as they move to a safer place from a flood-affected area at Garkhal, in Jammu district.

7/17
Maruti Suzuki launches Victoris
Maruti Suzuki launches Victoris | Photo: PTI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi with company's Marketing and Sales Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee during the launch event of the 'Victoris', in Gurugram.

8/17
Weather: Floods in J-K
Weather: Floods in J-K | Photo: PTI

AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir reviews flood situation amid heavy rainfall, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

9/17
Piyush Goyal with Johann Wadephul
Piyush Goyal with Johann Wadephul | Photo: @PiyushGoyal/X via PTI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Germany Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a meeting, in New Delhi.

10/17
SP leaders protest in Lucknow
SP leaders protest in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand kumar

Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest over farmers' issues, outside the District Magistrate's office, in Lucknow.

11/17
Nomads protest in Bengaluru
Nomads protest in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Members of the 'Alemari' and 'Are Alemari' communities stage a protest, demanding a distinct sub-quota within the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

12/17
Weather: Rain in Anantnag
Weather: Rain in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

A portion of a wooden bridge being washed away in a flooded area following incessant rainfall, in Anantnag.

13/17
K Kavitha press conference in Hyderabad
K Kavitha press conference in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Telangana. A day after her suspension from KCR-led BRS, Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and trained her guns against cousin and former minister T Harish Rao.

14/17
Rain in Anantnag
Rain in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

People cross a flooded area with their trousers folded following incessant rainfall, in Anantnag.

15/17
Karam festival in WBs Nadia
Karam festival in WB's Nadia | Photo: PTI

Women from a tribal community take part in Karam festival celebrations, in Nadia, West Bengal.

16/17
Yamuna level in Delhi continues to rise
Yamuna level in Delhi continues to rise | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

People use a boat to move through a flooded area as the water level of the Yamuna river continues to rise, in New Delhi. More than 7,500 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas as the Yamuna river level rose to 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 1 pm, officials said.

17/17
GST Council meeting in Delhi
GST Council meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava during the 56th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi.

