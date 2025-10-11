National

Day In Pics: October 11, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 11, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi meets Maulana Arshad Madani
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi meets Maulana Arshad Madani | Photo: PTI

Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi meets Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani at Darul Uloom Deoband, in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

2/8
ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in fake bank guarantee-linked PMLA case
ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in 'fake' bank guarantee-linked PMLA case | Photo: PTI

CFO of industrialist Anil Ambani's group company Reliance Power Ashok Pal being brought to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office in a money laundering case linked to issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore, in New Delhi.

3/8
PM Modi at an event at Pusa in Delhi
PM Modi at an event at Pusa in Delhi | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the launch of two major agricultural schemes namely ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY)’ and ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’ at Pusa campus, in New Delhi.

4/8
PM Modi interacts with farmers at Pusa in Delhi
PM Modi interacts with farmers at Pusa in Delhi | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with farmers at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, in New Delhi.

5/8
Amir Khan Muttaqi visits Darul Uloom Deoband
Amir Khan Muttaqi visits Darul Uloom Deoband | Photo: PTI

People manage the crowd as Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives at Darul Uloom Deoband during his visit to India, in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

6/8
Medical students take to streets in Bengaluru for World Hospice and Palliative Care Day
Medical students take to streets in Bengaluru for World Hospice and Palliative Care Day | Photo: PTI

Medical students participate in a walkathon to raise awareness on World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, organised by Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

7/8
President Murmu in Gujarat
President Murmu in Gujarat | Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI

In this image posted on Oct. 11, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers during a visit to the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Devbhumi Dwarka district, Gujarat.

8/8
Amitabh Bachchans 83rd birthday
Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Members of the Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association offer prayers before an idol of the actor to celebrate his 83rd birthday , in Kolkata, West Bengal.

