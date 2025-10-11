Day In Pics: October 11, 2025

Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi meets Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani at Darul Uloom Deoband, in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.
CFO of industrialist Anil Ambani's group company Reliance Power Ashok Pal being brought to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office in a money laundering case linked to issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore, in New Delhi.
In this image released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the launch of two major agricultural schemes namely ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY)’ and ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’ at Pusa campus, in New Delhi.
In this image released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with farmers at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, in New Delhi.
People manage the crowd as Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives at Darul Uloom Deoband during his visit to India, in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.
Medical students participate in a walkathon to raise awareness on World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, organised by Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
In this image posted on Oct. 11, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers during a visit to the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Devbhumi Dwarka district, Gujarat.
Members of the Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association offer prayers before an idol of the actor to celebrate his 83rd birthday , in Kolkata, West Bengal.