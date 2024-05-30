Day In Pics: May 30, 2024

Devotees throng the Kedarnath Temple during the 'Char Dham Yatra' in Rudraprayag district.
ITBP personnel take part in a route march ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Patiala.
NDA supporters at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.
Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi.
Residents collect drinking water from a tanker amid ongoing water crisis at Vivekananda Colony, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister Atishi inspects the Wazirabad water treatment plant amid a water crisis, in New Delhi.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) activists being detained by police personnel during a protest against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad who allegedly tore a poster carrying a picture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, in Mumbai.
Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out a su-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Sriharikota.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a mace at a public meeting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
DMK's TR Baalu and other leaders visit veteran photographer Subbu's exhibition displaying rare pictures of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi as part of his centenary year celebrations at 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with wife Sudesh Dhankhar visits Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham in Nainital district, Uttarakhand.
Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries ou su-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Sriharikota.