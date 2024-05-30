National

Day In Pics: May 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 30, 2024

Char Dham Yatra in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

Devotees throng the Kedarnath Temple during the 'Char Dham Yatra' in Rudraprayag district.

1/13
LS Polls: Preparations for Last Phase Voting
LS Polls: Preparations for Last Phase Voting | Photo: PTI

ITBP personnel take part in a route march ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Patiala.

2/13
PM Modis rally in Punjab
PM Modi's rally in Punjab | Photo: PTI

NDA supporters at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

3/13
Amit Shah at Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Amit Shah at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Photo: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi.

4/13
Water crisis in Delhi
Water crisis in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Residents collect drinking water from a tanker amid ongoing water crisis at Vivekananda Colony, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

5/13
Atishi at Wazirabad water treatment plant
Atishi at Wazirabad water treatment plant | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi inspects the Wazirabad water treatment plant amid a water crisis, in New Delhi.

6/13
BJP ST Morcha members detained in Bengaluru
BJP ST Morcha members detained in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Members of BJP ST Morcha being detained during their protest in front of the Chief Minister's house against Congress, in Bengaluru.

7/13
BJYM protest against NCP leader in Mumbai
BJYM protest against NCP leader in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) activists being detained by police personnel during a protest against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad who allegedly tore a poster carrying a picture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, in Mumbai.

8/13
Agnikul Cosmos carries su-orbital test-flight of Agnibaan
Agnikul Cosmos carries su-orbital test-flight of Agnibaan | Photo: PTI

Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out a su-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Sriharikota.

9/13
PM Modi campaigns in Punjab
PM Modi campaigns in Punjab | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a mace at a public meeting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

10/13
Adityanath campaigns in HP
Adityanath campaigns in HP | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

11/13
Photo exhibhition commemorates centenary of M Karunanidhi
Photo exhibhition commemorates centenary of M Karunanidhi | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

DMK's TR Baalu and other leaders visit veteran photographer Subbu's exhibition displaying rare pictures of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi as part of his centenary year celebrations at 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai.

12/13
Dhankhar at Kainchi Dham
Dhankhar at Kainchi Dham | Photo: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with wife Sudesh Dhankhar visits Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham in Nainital district, Uttarakhand.

13/13
Test-flight of Agnibaan
Test-flight of Agnibaan | Photo: PTI

Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries ou su-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Sriharikota.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises