Day In Pics: May 24, 2024

Farmers stage a protest after they were stopped from marching towards the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Gurdaspur.
Local artists perform as polling officials with the election material leave for their designated polling stations on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Birsa Munda Football Stadium, in Ranchi.
An accused who was arrested in connection with the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar being produced at a local court, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.
BJP supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha elections at Nahan, in Sirmaur district.
NDRF personnel at the site where a boiler exploded at the chemical factory on Thursday, in Thane. At least 9 people were killed and 64 injured in the blast, according to officials.