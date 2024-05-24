National

Day In Pics: May 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 24, 2024

Farmers protest against PM Modi's rally Photo: PTI

Farmers stage a protest after they were stopped from marching towards the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Gurdaspur.

1/4
Eve of phase six LS polls in Jharkhand
Eve of phase six LS polls in Jharkhand Photo: PTI

Local artists perform as polling officials with the election material leave for their designated polling stations on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Birsa Munda Football Stadium, in Ranchi.

2/4
Accused in the Bangladeshi MP murder case
Accused in the Bangladeshi MP murder case Photo: PTI

An accused who was arrested in connection with the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar being produced at a local court, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

3/4
PM Modi campaigns for LS polls in HP
PM Modi campaigns for LS polls in HP Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha elections at Nahan, in Sirmaur district.

4/4
Boiler blast at a factory in Thane
Boiler blast at a factory in Thane Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel at the site where a boiler exploded at the chemical factory on Thursday, in Thane. At least 9 people were killed and 64 injured in the blast, according to officials.

Tags

