Day In Pics: May 19, 2025

A relative reacts after a man named Shahzad was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for allegedly working as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, at his residence, at Tanda in Rampur, UP.
In this file image, renowned author Ruskin Bond addresses the audience at the 2nd day of the North East Literary Fest 'River Talks' in Guwahati.
Customers buy commodities from roadside vendors at Sarojini Nagar Market, in New Delhi. Around 150 to 200 'unauthorised' shops and stalls were removed from footpaths in the Sarojini market area, a local trader said on Sunday.
A tractor being used to rescue people from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
LoP in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur with others takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the armed forces, in Himachal Pradesh.
Kerala Police personnel stand near the charred remains of a textile shopping hub where a fire broke out on Sunday, in Kozhikode.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with strategic experts at Hague, Netherlands.
Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India Arvind Panagariya addresses a press conference, in Dehradun.
Police personnel deployed near the building where a fire broke out on Sunday, near Charminar, in Hyderabad. At least 17 people were killed in the incident.
Young women cover their heads for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.
A team of Indian Army and Nepali Army personnel as it climbs Kanchenjunga mountain.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Bagdogra airport for her tour of the northern districts of the state, in Siliguri, West Bengal.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting with farmer leaders regarding the Indus Waters Treaty.
Commuters cover themselves for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.
Commuters at the newly upgraded Chinchpokli railway station, in Mumbai. Over 1200 railway stations across the nation are being redeveloped under the union government's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Boys use a thermocol sheet as a float as they take a dip in the Indravati river to get relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.