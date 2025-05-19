National

Day In Pics: May 19, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 19, 2025

Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP's Rampur
Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP's Rampur | Photo: PTI

A relative reacts after a man named Shahzad was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for allegedly working as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, at his residence, at Tanda in Rampur, UP.

2/16
Ruskin Bond
Ruskin Bond | Photo: PTI

In this file image, renowned author Ruskin Bond addresses the audience at the 2nd day of the North East Literary Fest 'River Talks' in Guwahati.

3/16
Delhis Sarojini Nagar Market
Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market | Photo: PTI

Customers buy commodities from roadside vendors at Sarojini Nagar Market, in New Delhi. Around 150 to 200 'unauthorised' shops and stalls were removed from footpaths in the Sarojini market area, a local trader said on Sunday.

4/16
Rains in Bengaluru
Rains in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

A tractor being used to rescue people from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.

5/16
Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh
Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh | Photo: @BJP4Himachal via PTI

LoP in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur with others takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the armed forces, in Himachal Pradesh.

6/16
Fire at textile hub in Kozhikode
Fire at textile hub in Kozhikode | Photo: PTI

Kerala Police personnel stand near the charred remains of a textile shopping hub where a fire broke out on Sunday, in Kozhikode.

7/16
Jaishankar in Netherlands
Jaishankar in Netherlands | Photo: @DrSJaishankar via PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with strategic experts at Hague, Netherlands.

8/16
Arvind Panagariya addresses media
Arvind Panagariya addresses media | Photo: PTI

Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India Arvind Panagariya addresses a press conference, in Dehradun.

9/16
Hyderabad fire incident
Hyderabad fire incident | Photo: PTI

Police personnel deployed near the building where a fire broke out on Sunday, near Charminar, in Hyderabad. At least 17 people were killed in the incident.

10/16
Hot summer day in Gurugram
Hot summer day in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Young women cover their heads for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.

11/16
Ind-Nepali Army team climbs Kanchenjunga
Ind-Nepali Army team climbs Kanchenjunga | Photo: @adgpi via PTI

A team of Indian Army and Nepali Army personnel as it climbs Kanchenjunga mountain.

12/16
Mamata Banerjee arrives in WBs Siliguri
Mamata Banerjee arrives in WB's Siliguri | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Bagdogra airport for her tour of the northern districts of the state, in Siliguri, West Bengal.

13/16
Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets farmer leaders
Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets farmer leaders | Photo: @ChouhanShivraj via PTI

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting with farmer leaders regarding the Indus Waters Treaty.

14/16
Weather: Hot summer day in Dehradun
Weather: Hot summer day in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

Commuters cover themselves for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.

15/16
Mumbai rly stations redeveloped
Mumbai rly stations redeveloped | Photo: PTI

Commuters at the newly upgraded Chinchpokli railway station, in Mumbai. Over 1200 railway stations across the nation are being redeveloped under the union government's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

16/16
Summer season in Chhattisgarh
Summer season in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

Boys use a thermocol sheet as a float as they take a dip in the Indravati river to get relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

