Day In Pics: May 01, 2024

Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary’s School at Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes salute from woman police personnel marching past in a parade on the occasion of ‘Maharashtra Day’, in Nagpur.
Activists of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) take part in a rally on International Labour Day, in Guwahati.
Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav (C) arrives to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Azamgarh.
A woman peeps out of her window in a village in Hathras.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute at the Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, in Mumbai.
A police personnel exits the Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in New Delhi.
Students come out of the DPS School, Siddharth Vihar after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, in Ghaziabad, in Noida.
Students come out of the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.
Security personnel inspect a class room at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.
Parents and school children at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Korba, Chhattisgarh.
BJP Delhi North East candidate Manoj Tiwari with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his way to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi.
Supporters during BJP Delhi North East candidate Manoj Tiwari's nomination filing rally for Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi.
Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur during an election campaign roadshow in support of the party candidate Harish Dwivedi ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Basti.
Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur addresses an election campaign rally in support of the party candidate Harish Dwivedi ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Basti.
Members of Various trade unions take part in a rally to mark the International Labour Day in Bengaluru.
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor after taking over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command, in Bengaluru.
BJP National President JP Nadda meets actor Rupali Ganguly and astrologer Ameya Joshi after Ganguly and Joshi joined the party, amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Actor Rupali Ganguly being felicitated by BJP leader Anil Baluni after joining the party amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. National General Secretary Vinod Tawde is also seen.
BJP candidate from East Delhi constituency Harsh Malhotra files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister and party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami, in New Delhi.
Congress leader and candidate Kanhaiya Kumar during a meeting with jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, in New Delhi.