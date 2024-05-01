National

Day In Pics: May 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 01, 2024

Multiple schools receive bomb threat in Delhi NCR | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary’s School at Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi.

1/22
Maharashtra Day celebration in Nagpur
Maharashtra Day celebration in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes salute from woman police personnel marching past in a parade on the occasion of ‘Maharashtra Day’, in Nagpur.

Advertisement

2/22
International Labour Day: AITUC rally
International Labour Day: AITUC rally | Photo: PTI

Activists of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) take part in a rally on International Labour Day, in Guwahati.

Advertisement

3/22
Dharmendra Yadav files nominations
Dharmendra Yadav files nominations | Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav (C) arrives to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Azamgarh.

4/22
Hathras village
Hathras village | Photo: PTI/Uzmi Athar

A woman peeps out of her window in a village in Hathras.

Advertisement

5/22
Maharashtra Day
Maharashtra Day | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute at the Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, in Mumbai.

Advertisement

6/22
Bomb scare in schools
Bomb scare in schools | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

A police personnel exits the Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

7/22
Bomb scare at DPS Ghaziabad
Bomb scare at DPS Ghaziabad | Photo: PTI

Students come out of the DPS School, Siddharth Vihar after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, in Ghaziabad, in Noida.

8/22
Bomb scare at DPS Noida
Bomb scare at DPS Noida | Photo: PTI

Students come out of the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.

9/22
Bomb scare at DPS Noida
Bomb scare at DPS Noida | Photo: PTI

Security personnel inspect a class room at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida.

10/22
Schools receive bomb threat in Delhi NCR
Schools receive bomb threat in Delhi NCR | Photo: PTI

Parents and school children at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi.

11/22
Rajeev Shukla press conference in Lucknow
Rajeev Shukla press conference in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/ Nand Kumar

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow.

12/22
Amit Shah campaigns in Chhattisgarh
Amit Shah campaigns in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Korba, Chhattisgarh.

13/22
Manoj Tiwari files nomination for LS polls
Manoj Tiwari files nomination for LS polls | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

BJP Delhi North East candidate Manoj Tiwari with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his way to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi.

14/22
Manoj Tiwaris nomination for Lok Sabha election
Manoj Tiwari's nomination for Lok Sabha election | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Supporters during BJP Delhi North East candidate Manoj Tiwari's nomination filing rally for Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi.

15/22
Anurag Thakur campaigns in Basti
Anurag Thakur campaigns in Basti | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur during an election campaign roadshow in support of the party candidate Harish Dwivedi ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Basti.

16/22
Anurag Thakur campaigns in Basti
Anurag Thakur campaigns in Basti | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur addresses an election campaign rally in support of the party candidate Harish Dwivedi ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Basti.

17/22
International Labour Day in Bengaluru
International Labour Day in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Members of Various trade unions take part in a rally to mark the International Labour Day in Bengaluru.

18/22
Nagesh Kapoor takes charge as AOC-in-C Bengaluru
Nagesh Kapoor takes charge as AOC-in-C Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor after taking over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command, in Bengaluru.

19/22
Rupali Ganguly, Ameya Joshi joins BJP
Rupali Ganguly, Ameya Joshi joins BJP | Photo: PTI

BJP National President JP Nadda meets actor Rupali Ganguly and astrologer Ameya Joshi after Ganguly and Joshi joined the party, amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

20/22
Actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP
Actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP | Photo: PTI

Actor Rupali Ganguly being felicitated by BJP leader Anil Baluni after joining the party amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. National General Secretary Vinod Tawde is also seen.

21/22
BJPs Harsh Malhotra files nomination
BJP's Harsh Malhotra files nomination | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from East Delhi constituency Harsh Malhotra files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister and party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami, in New Delhi.

22/22
Kanhaiya Kumar meets Sunita Kejriwal
Kanhaiya Kumar meets Sunita Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and candidate Kanhaiya Kumar during a meeting with jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team Take 1-0 Lead In Thomas Cup, HS Prannoy Shines
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India