Day In Pics: March 21, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi briefs the media, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Shimla.
Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan waves at supporters as he boards a train for Vidisha district to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.
Security personnel at the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a meeting with former cricketer Ravi Shastri.
Union Minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh offers prayers during ‘havan’ at his residence before filing nomination from Udhampur constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Jammu.
Parsi community members visit a fire temple on the occasion of 'Navroz', the Parsi New Year, in Mumbai.
Newly joined Congress leader Lal Singh being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival at the airport, in Jammu.
Parsi community members visit a fire temple on the occasion of 'Navroz', the Parsi New Year, at Kappawala Agiary in Mumbai.