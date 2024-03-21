National

Day In Pics: March 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 21, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
       
Congress press briefing at AICC HQ Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi briefs the media, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

1/9
BJP%27%27s%20Suresh%20Kashyap%20campaigns%20for%20LS%20polls
BJP''s Suresh Kashyap campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Shimla.

Advertisement

2/9
Shivraj%20Chouhan%20leaves%20for%20Vidisha
Shivraj Chouhan leaves for Vidisha Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan waves at supporters as he boards a train for Vidisha district to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.

Advertisement

3/9
IT%20raid%20at%20Swarup%20Biswas%27%27%20residence
IT raid at Swarup Biswas'' residence Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel at the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata.

4/9
Congress%20press%20briefing%20at%20AICC%20HQ
Congress press briefing at AICC HQ Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive to brief the media, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

5/9
Naveen%20Patnaik%20meets%20Ravi%20Shastri
Naveen Patnaik meets Ravi Shastri Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a meeting with former cricketer Ravi Shastri.

Advertisement

6/9
Jitendra%20Singh%20in%20Jammu
Jitendra Singh in Jammu Photo: PTi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union Minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh offers prayers during ‘havan’ at his residence before filing nomination from Udhampur constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Jammu.

Advertisement

7/9
Navroz%20celebrations%20in%20Mumbai
Navroz celebrations in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Parsi community members visit a fire temple on the occasion of 'Navroz', the Parsi New Year, in Mumbai.

8/9
Congress%27%27%20Lal%20Singh%20in%20Jammu
Congress'' Lal Singh in Jammu Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newly joined Congress leader Lal Singh being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival at the airport, in Jammu.

9/9
Navroz%20celebrations%20in%20Mumbai
Navroz celebrations in Mumbai Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Parsi community members visit a fire temple on the occasion of 'Navroz', the Parsi New Year, at Kappawala Agiary in Mumbai.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement