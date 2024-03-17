National

Day In Pics: March 17, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 17, 2024

March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
Photo: PTI

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra', in Mumbai.

Model Code of Conduct enforced Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
A covered political banner outside AAP office after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4.

Saira Shah Halim campaigns for Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI
CPI(M) candidate from South Kolkata constituency Saira Shah Halim during her election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

BJP campaign for Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI
A worker paints BJP's symbol on a wall in preparation of campaigns for the upcoming General Elections 2024, in Murshidabad district.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI Photo: PTI
Models walk the ramp showcasing creations of fashion designers Shantnu and Nikhil during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI Photo: PTI
Actor Triptii Dimri with fashion designers Shantnu and Nikhil during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Voter awareness marathon in Bengaluru Photo: PTI
People take part in 'Vote-a-thon', a marathon organised to raise voter awareness ahead of General Elections 2024, in Bengaluru.

Congress leaders at Mahatma Gandhi''s home in Mumbai Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi, in Mumbai.

Congress'' Nyay Sankalp Padyatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra', in Mumbai.

Congress leaders at Mahatma Gandhi''s home in Mumbai Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, in Mumbai.

Congress'' Nyay Sankalp Padyatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra', in Mumbai.

Congress'' Nyay Sankalp Sabha in Mumbai Photo: PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Sabha', in Mumbai.

Photo: PTI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat felicitates RSS 'Sarkaryavah' (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale after the latter was re-elected for the post by their Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in Nagpur.

