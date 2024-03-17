Day In Pics: March 17, 2024

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra', in Mumbai.
A covered political banner outside AAP office after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4.
Advertisement
CPI(M) candidate from South Kolkata constituency Saira Shah Halim during her election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.
Advertisement
A worker paints BJP's symbol on a wall in preparation of campaigns for the upcoming General Elections 2024, in Murshidabad district.
Models walk the ramp showcasing creations of fashion designers Shantnu and Nikhil during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Actor Triptii Dimri with fashion designers Shantnu and Nikhil during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.
Advertisement
People take part in 'Vote-a-thon', a marathon organised to raise voter awareness ahead of General Elections 2024, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi, in Mumbai.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra', in Mumbai.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, in Mumbai.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra', in Mumbai.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Sabha', in Mumbai.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat felicitates RSS 'Sarkaryavah' (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale after the latter was re-elected for the post by their Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in Nagpur.