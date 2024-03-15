National

Day In Pics: March 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 15, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
PM Modi in Kanyakumari Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

young supporter cheers during a public meeting at Vivekananda College ground to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Kanyakumari.

1/3
Ex-CM%20Yediyurappa%20booked%20under%20POCSO%20Act
Ex-CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this file photo, Former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa at ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda temple, in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

Advertisement
2/3
Sukhbir%20Singh%20Sandhu%2C%20joins%20ECI
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, joins ECI Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The newly-appointed Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu after joining the Commission.

Advertisement
3/3
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kanyakumari
PM Modi in Kanyakumari Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters gather during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Kanyakumari.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement