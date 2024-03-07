National

Day In Pics: March 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 07, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Security in J&K for PM visit Photo: PTI

CRPF personnel stand guard near Jammu & Kashmir national highway, on the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir, in Jammu.

1/20
IND%20vs%20ENG%3A%205th%20Test%20day%201
IND vs ENG: 5th Test day 1 Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's head coach Rahul Dravid presents the 100th Test cap to Ravichandran Ashwin before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala.

2/20
S.%20Jaishankar%20in%20Japan
S. Jaishankar in Japan Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the Raisina Roundtable, in Tokyo, Japan.

3/20
IND%20vs%20ENG%3A%205th%20Test%20day%201
IND vs ENG: 5th Test day 1 Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Ravichandran Ashwin holds a commemorative cap with his family on his 100th test match appearance on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

4/20
Bihari%20Indian%20Restaurant%20in%20Capetown
Bihari Indian Restaurant in Capetown Photo: PTI
The 'Bihari Indian Restaurant' in Capetown, South Africa.

5/20
IND%20vs%20ENG%3A%205th%20Test%20day%201
IND vs ENG: 5th Test day 1 Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's captain Rohit Sharma and England's captain Ben Stokes at the toss before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala.

6/20
UEFA%20Champions%20League
UEFA Champions League Photo: AP/PTI
Leipzig's Xaver Schlager, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/20
UEFA%20Champions%20League
UEFA Champions League Photo: AP/PTI
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's third goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

8/20
State%20of%20emergency%20declared%20in%20Haiti
State of emergency declared in Haiti Photo: AP/PTI
Soldiers inspect commuters at the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

9/20
Animesh%20Debbarma%20takes%20oath%20as%20Tripura%20minister
Animesh Debbarma takes oath as Tripura minister Photo: PTI
TIPRA Motha Party MLA Animesh Debbarma takes oath as a Tripura cabinet minister during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala.

10/20
TIPRA%20leaders%20take%20oath%20as%20Tripura%20minister
TIPRA leaders take oath as Tripura minister Photo: PTI
Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha with new cabinet ministers Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala.

11/20
Brishaketu%20Debbarma%20takes%20oath%20as%20Tripura%20minister
Brishaketu Debbarma takes oath as Tripura minister Photo: PTI
TIPRA Motha Party MLA Brishaketu Debbarma takes oath as a Tripura cabinet minister during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala.

12/20
Animesh%20Debbarma
Animesh Debbarma Photo: PTI
Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen receives TIPRA Motha Party leader Animesh Debbarma's resignation as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, in Agartala.

13/20
GN%20Saibaba%20released%20from%20Nagpur%20jail
GN Saibaba released from Nagpur jail Photo: PTI
Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba after he was released from the Nagpur Central Jail, two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case, in Nagpur.

14/20
ED%20raids%20Irfan%20Solanki%27%27s%20house
ED raids Irfan Solanki''s house Photo: PTI
Security personnel during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, at Jajmau, in Kanpur district.

15/20
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kashmir
PM Modi in Kashmir Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Srinagar.

16/20
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kashmir
PM Modi in Kashmir Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar.

17/20
Modi%20Ka%20Parivar%20campaign%20of%20BJP
Modi Ka Parivar campaign of BJP Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
BJP supporters hold placards as part of party's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

18/20
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kashmir
PM Modi in Kashmir Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar.

19/20
AI%20teacher%20at%20Kerala%20school
AI teacher at Kerala school Photo: PTI
India's first AI teacher 'Iris' interacts with students at a school, at Attingal, in Thiruvananthapuram.

20/20
FICCI%20Frames%202024
FICCI Frames 2024 Photo: PTI
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Turkish actor Hande Erçel at a session during FICCI Frames 2024, in Mumbai.

