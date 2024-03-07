Day In Pics: March 07, 2024

CRPF personnel stand guard near Jammu & Kashmir national highway, on the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir, in Jammu.
India's head coach Rahul Dravid presents the 100th Test cap to Ravichandran Ashwin before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the Raisina Roundtable, in Tokyo, Japan.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin holds a commemorative cap with his family on his 100th test match appearance on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
The 'Bihari Indian Restaurant' in Capetown, South Africa.
India's captain Rohit Sharma and England's captain Ben Stokes at the toss before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala.
Leipzig's Xaver Schlager, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's third goal during a Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Soldiers inspect commuters at the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
TIPRA Motha Party MLA Animesh Debbarma takes oath as a Tripura cabinet minister during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala.
Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha with new cabinet ministers Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala.
TIPRA Motha Party MLA Brishaketu Debbarma takes oath as a Tripura cabinet minister during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala.
Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen receives TIPRA Motha Party leader Animesh Debbarma's resignation as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, in Agartala.
Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba after he was released from the Nagpur Central Jail, two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case, in Nagpur.
Security personnel during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, at Jajmau, in Kanpur district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Srinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar.
BJP supporters hold placards as part of party's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar.
India's first AI teacher 'Iris' interacts with students at a school, at Attingal, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Turkish actor Hande Erçel at a session during FICCI Frames 2024, in Mumbai.