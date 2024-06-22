Day In Pics: June 22, 2024

An AAP supporter being detained during a protest over water crisis, at Turkman Gate in Old Delhi.
Devotees visit Chatti Patshahi Gurudwara during Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Hargobind Sahib, in Srinagar.
People participate in a camel race during celebrations on World Camel Day at ICAR National Research Centre on Camel, in Bikaner.
Head priest of Jagannath temple and other saints fill holy water of Sabarmati river in a metal pitcher as part of Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad.
Navy personnel at the Port Louis as INS Sunayna reaches here, in Mauritius. INS Sunayna on the long range deployment to South West IOR.
Seized cash and bullet rounds after raids conducted by ED in an alleged money laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and others, in Ranchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina release the joint statement, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Police, SDRF and other officials after a blast at a factory at Daulatabad Industrial Area, in Gurugram.
Police personnel use water cannons to disperse the All India Students' Federation (AISF) activists during a protest march against the alleged irregularities in NEET result, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Officials perform medical check-up on Delhi Water Minister Atishi during her indefinite fast over water crisis, in New Delhi. In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi said she will not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the people in the city, 28 lakh of whom she said were water shortage.
Puducherry State Association Secretary Anand Anbazhagan meets people, who consumed illicit liquor, admitted to a hospital, in Puducherry.
Chinese Yoga enthusiasts take part in the International Yoga Day event held at the Indian Embassy, in Beijing.