Day In Pics: June 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 22, 2024

AAP protest over water crisis | Photo: PTI

An AAP supporter being detained during a protest over water crisis, at Turkman Gate in Old Delhi.

1/13
Gurpurab of Guru Hargobind Sahib in JK
Gurpurab of Guru Hargobind Sahib in JK | Photo: PTI

Devotees visit Chatti Patshahi Gurudwara during Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Hargobind Sahib, in Srinagar.

2/13
World Camel Day in Rajasthan
World Camel Day in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI

People participate in a camel race during celebrations on World Camel Day at ICAR National Research Centre on Camel, in Bikaner.

3/13
Aam Mahotsav in Bihar
Aam Mahotsav in Bihar | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with others during ‘Aam Mahotsav’ at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna.

4/13
Jal Yatra procession ahead of Rath Yatra
Jal Yatra procession ahead of Rath Yatra | Photo: PTI

Head priest of Jagannath temple and other saints fill holy water of Sabarmati river in a metal pitcher as part of Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad.

5/13
INS Sunayna enters Port Louis
INS Sunayna enters Port Louis | Photo: PTI

Navy personnel at the Port Louis as INS Sunayna reaches here, in Mauritius. INS Sunayna on the long range deployment to South West IOR.

6/13
ED seized cash and bullet in raid in Ranchi
ED seized cash and bullet in raid in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Seized cash and bullet rounds after raids conducted by ED in an alleged money laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and others, in Ranchi.

7/13
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasinas joint statement
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina's joint statement | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina release the joint statement, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

8/13
Blast at a factory in Gurugram
Blast at a factory in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Police, SDRF and other officials after a blast at a factory at Daulatabad Industrial Area, in Gurugram.

9/13
Udhayanidhi Stalin at TN Legislative Assembly
Udhayanidhi Stalin at TN Legislative Assembly | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin with others in the Legislative Assembly.

10/13
Protest against irregularities in NEET result
Protest against irregularities in NEET result | Photo: PTI

Police personnel use water cannons to disperse the All India Students' Federation (AISF) activists during a protest march against the alleged irregularities in NEET result, in Thiruvananthapuram.

11/13
Atishis indefinite fast over water crisis in Delhi
Atishi's indefinite fast over water crisis in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Officials perform medical check-up on Delhi Water Minister Atishi during her indefinite fast over water crisis, in New Delhi. In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi said she will not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the people in the city, 28 lakh of whom she said were water shortage.

12/13
People being treated after they consumed illicit liquor
People being treated after they consumed illicit liquor | Photo: PTI

Puducherry State Association Secretary Anand Anbazhagan meets people, who consumed illicit liquor, admitted to a hospital, in Puducherry.

13/13
International Yoga Day in China
International Yoga Day in China | Photo: PTI

Chinese Yoga enthusiasts take part in the International Yoga Day event held at the Indian Embassy, in Beijing.

