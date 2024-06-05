Day In Pics: June 05, 2024

Newly elected Congress MPs, from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi and from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma show their victory certificates along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
People wade through a waterlogged street after rain at Chandmari area, in Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a tree on the occasion of Wold Environment Day, at Buddha Jayanti Park, in New Delhi.
People gather near Shiv Temple, also known as Rani Temple, which was gutted in a fire, located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg.
BJP supporters celebrate the party's success in the Lok Sabha elections, in Dharmanagar of North Tripura district.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the airport, a day after the Lok Sabha elections results were declared, in New Delhi.
Firefighters outside the charred building of an eye hospital after a fire broke out here, in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with the party’s victorious candidates in the Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), Yogender Chandoliya (North West Delhi), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi) during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav receives his victory certificate after winning the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj constituency.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu addresses a press conference after the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in Amravati.
Outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Governor Raghubar Das to submit his resignation following the defeat of his party in the state assembly elections, at Raj Bhavan, in Bhubaneswar.
Newly-elected MLA from Gandey Assembly constituency Kalpana Soren arrives at the Birsa Munda Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Ranchi.
AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj address a press conference, a day after results for the Lok Sabha elections were declared, in New Delhi.
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury being greeted by party leader Keshab Mahanta after the former won the Lok Sabha election from Barpeta constituency, in Guwahati.