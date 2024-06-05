National

Day In Pics: June 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 05, 2024

Newly elected MPs Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma | Photo: PTI

Newly elected Congress MPs, from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi and from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma show their victory certificates along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Waterlogging after rain in Assam
Waterlogging after rain in Assam | Photo: PTI

People wade through a waterlogged street after rain at Chandmari area, in Guwahati.

PM Modi celebrates Wold Environment Day
PM Modi celebrates Wold Environment Day | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a tree on the occasion of Wold Environment Day, at Buddha Jayanti Park, in New Delhi.

Temple gutted in fire in J-K
Temple gutted in fire in J-K | Photo: PTI

People gather near Shiv Temple, also known as Rani Temple, which was gutted in a fire, located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg.

LS Poll results: BJPs celebration in Tripura
LS Poll results: BJP's celebration in Tripura | Photo: PTI

BJP supporters celebrate the party's success in the Lok Sabha elections, in Dharmanagar of North Tripura district.

Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi
Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the airport, a day after the Lok Sabha elections results were declared, in New Delhi.

Fire at Eye Hospital in Delhi
Fire at Eye Hospital in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Firefighters outside the charred building of an eye hospital after a fire broke out here, in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.

BJP press conference after LS polls in Delhi
BJP press conference after LS polls in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with the party’s victorious candidates in the Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), Yogender Chandoliya (North West Delhi), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi) during a press conference, in New Delhi.

LS Poll results: Akhilesh Yadav wins from Kannauj
LS Poll results: Akhilesh Yadav wins from Kannauj | Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav receives his victory certificate after winning the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj constituency.

Chandrababu Naidu press conference in Andhra
Chandrababu Naidu press conference in Andhra | Photo: PTI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu addresses a press conference after the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in Amravati.

Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha CM
Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha CM | Photo: PTI

Outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Governor Raghubar Das to submit his resignation following the defeat of his party in the state assembly elections, at Raj Bhavan, in Bhubaneswar.

Kalpana Soren leaves for New Delhi
Kalpana Soren leaves for New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Newly-elected MLA from Gandey Assembly constituency Kalpana Soren arrives at the Birsa Munda Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Ranchi.

AAP press conference in Delhi
AAP press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj address a press conference, a day after results for the Lok Sabha elections were declared, in New Delhi.

LS Poll results: Phani Bhusan Choudhury wins from Barpeta
LS Poll results: Phani Bhusan Choudhury wins from Barpeta | Photo: PTI

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury being greeted by party leader Keshab Mahanta after the former won the Lok Sabha election from Barpeta constituency, in Guwahati.

