Day In Pics: July 20, 2024

AAP workers stage a protest over cutting of trees in the national capital, in New Delhi.
Commuters pass through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Nagpur.
A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Officials in the northern English city of Leeds say order has been restored after a night of unrest that began when police and local government workers intervened in a “family incident” and residents poured into the streets in protest.
Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh and others raise slogans during INDIA bloc's protest against Bihar’s law and order, in Patna.
AYUSH students stage a protest demanding exemption from the National Exit Test (NExT) for old batches, in Bhopal.
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leaders and workers sit during a protest near the Commissioner's Office in support of vegetable and fruit vendors, in Meerut.
Visually impaired students play chess on ‘International Chess Day’ at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, in Kolkata.
A damaged Army vehicle after its collision with a truck, in Jalandhar. At least five soldiers suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials.
Tourists pose for photographs as they visit the Thirathgarh Falls, in Bastar district.
A vendor displays bags by the side of a road, in Siliguri.
BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj with party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely during a press conference at party office, in New Delhi.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, BJP leader Arjun Munda and others during BJP's Extended Working Committee Meeting, in Ranchi.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with political leader Khursheed Alam as he joins PDP, at party headquarters in Srinagar.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former union minister Arjun Munda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi during BJP’s extended working committee meeting, in Ranchi.
Rescue work underway after a portion of a four-storey residential building collapsed, at Grant Road, in Mumbai. At least one person was killed and 3 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.