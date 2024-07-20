National

Day In Pics: July 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 20, 2024

AAP protest over cutting of trees in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

AAP workers stage a protest over cutting of trees in the national capital, in New Delhi.

2/15
Weather: Heavy rains in Nagpur
Weather: Heavy rains in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Commuters pass through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Nagpur.

3/15
| Photo: Katie Dickinson/PA via AP

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Officials in the northern English city of Leeds say order has been restored after a night of unrest that began when police and local government workers intervened in a “family incident” and residents poured into the streets in protest.

4/15
INDIA bloc protest in Patna
INDIA bloc protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh and others raise slogans during INDIA bloc's protest against Bihar’s law and order, in Patna.

5/15
AYUSH students protest against NExT exam
AYUSH students protest against NExT exam | Photo: PTI

AYUSH students stage a protest demanding exemption from the National Exit Test (NExT) for old batches, in Bhopal.

6/15
AAP protest in Meerut
AAP protest in Meerut | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leaders and workers sit during a protest near the Commissioner's Office in support of vegetable and fruit vendors, in Meerut.

7/15
International Chess Day in Kolkata
International Chess Day in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Visually impaired students play chess on ‘International Chess Day’ at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, in Kolkata.

8/15
Army truck accident in Punjab, 5 injured
Army truck accident in Punjab, 5 injured | Photo: PTI

A damaged Army vehicle after its collision with a truck, in Jalandhar. At least five soldiers suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials.

9/15
Tourists visit Thirathgarh Falls
Tourists visit Thirathgarh Falls | Photo: PTI

Tourists pose for photographs as they visit the Thirathgarh Falls, in Bastar district.

10/15
Bags vendor in Siliguri
Bags vendor in Siliguri | Photo: PTI

A vendor displays bags by the side of a road, in Siliguri.

11/15
BJP press conference in Delhi
BJP press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj with party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely during a press conference at party office, in New Delhi.

12/15
BJP extended working committee meeting in Ranchi
BJP extended working committee meeting in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, BJP leader Arjun Munda and others during BJP's Extended Working Committee Meeting, in Ranchi.

13/15
Khursheed Alam rejoins PDP
Khursheed Alam rejoins PDP | Photo: PTI

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with political leader Khursheed Alam as he joins PDP, at party headquarters in Srinagar.

14/15
Amit Shah at BJP Extended Working Committee Meeting in Ranchi
Amit Shah at BJP Extended Working Committee Meeting in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former union minister Arjun Munda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi during BJP’s extended working committee meeting, in Ranchi.

15/15
Part of building collapsed in Mumbai
Part of building collapsed in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a portion of a four-storey residential building collapsed, at Grant Road, in Mumbai. At least one person was killed and 3 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Sri Lanka Women Face Bangladesh In Dambulla
  2. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
  3. India Vs UAE Preview, Women's Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth
  4. ICC 'Keeping Watch On Security Situation' In Bangladesh, Host Of 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
  5. Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  2. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  3. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  4. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA; Sunita Kejriwal Launches AAP's 'Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee' Campaign In Haryana
  2. How Kangana Ranaut Reacted To Sonu Sood's 'Humanity' Remark On Nameplate Row In UP
  3. ‘If Biharis Are So Advanced, Why Is Bihar So Behind?' Asks Union Minister Chirag Paswan
  4. 'Why Is NTA Chief Untouched?': Congress Takes Fresh Jibe At Modi Govt As UPSC Chairman Quits
  5. Pune Police Recover Pistol Waved By IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama In Viral Video
Entertainment News
  1. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  2. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  3. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  4. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  5. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
US News
  1. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  2. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  3. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  4. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
  5. Oregon Fugitive On Run For 20 Years Was Using Dead Child's Identity, Arrested In Georgia
World News
  1. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  2. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  3. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  4. 40 Die In Migrant Boat Fire Off Haiti's Coast; Voodoo Ritual Candles Found On Board
  5. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA; Sunita Kejriwal Launches AAP's 'Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee' Campaign In Haryana
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate