National

Day In Pics: August 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 16, 2024

ISRO: SSLV-D3-EOS-08 launch | Photo: PTI

Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh.

Vajpayee death anniversary
Vajpayee death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi.

Doctors protest in Patna
Doctors protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Patients wait for treatment during a doctors' strike against the sexual assault and murder of a Kolkata-based postgraduate trainee doctor, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath
ISRO Chairman S Somanath | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

ISRO Chairman S Somanath addresses the media after the successful launch of EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite, in Sriharikota.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at the Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi meets Young Liu
Rahul Gandhi meets Young Liu | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meets Chairman of Foxconn Young Liu, in New Delhi.

Atishi inspects under construction school building
Atishi inspects under construction school building | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi during the inspection of the under construction school building at Kheda Village in Narela, Delhi.

SUCI-C strike in Kolkata
SUCI-C strike in Kolkata Swapan Mahapatra

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI-C) activists being detained during their 12-hour general strike against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Nursing staff protest in Mumbai
Nursing staff protest in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Nursing staff of Nair Hospital stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with singer Pawandeep Rajan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with singer Pawandeep Rajan | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with singer Pawandeep Rajan after paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at the Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.

ISROs Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3)
ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) | Photo: PTI

ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) leaves a trail of smoke after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh.

