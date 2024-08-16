Day In Pics: August 16, 2024

Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi.
Patients wait for treatment during a doctors' strike against the sexual assault and murder of a Kolkata-based postgraduate trainee doctor, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath addresses the media after the successful launch of EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite, in Sriharikota.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at the Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.
Delhi Minister Atishi during the inspection of the under construction school building at Kheda Village in Narela, Delhi.
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI-C) activists being detained during their 12-hour general strike against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Nursing staff of Nair Hospital stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with singer Pawandeep Rajan after paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at the Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.
ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) leaves a trail of smoke after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh.